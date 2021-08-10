Rookie QB Mills: Wisdom From Watson?

In what could be a breakout year down the line, Davis Mills just is looking for consistency during Year 1 with the Texans

HOUSTON -- Davis Mills took a deep breath before answering the first question. It's rookie day at Houston Texans' training camp, and all eyes are on the kid quarterback as he prepares for his first NFL season.

The Texans used their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select the Stanford product 67th overall. With Deshaun Watson's status in limbo, veteran journeyman Tyrod Taylor might be the placeholder.

Mills might be the future.

Everything Mills does will be under the microscope. One bad pass will have those across the league doubting his potential. Every interception in practice will come with a groan from those trying to determine the arc of his career before it truly begins.

Mills isn't worried about that. His concern is getting ready to enter a huddle when his number is called Saturday in Green Bay.

"I'm just happy if I get to go out there Saturday," Mills said Tuesday after practice. "Obviously just go out there and show what I can do."

Mills said that he's adjusted from the college ranks to the pros well early in camp, but there's plenty of work to be done. A quarterback must endure added pressure when living up to hopefully being the heir-apparent to a top-five QB, which is what Watson is.

Watson, who still is looking to be traded, continues to report to camp to avoid the league's $50,000 fine. He works individuals and one-on-ones before leaving for the locker room to drop off his pads and call it a day.

That's Watson's choice and his concern, not Mills'. But Watson has also provided some wisdom for the newcomer.

"He's helped out a lot with what he's done with me," Mills said said of the three-time Pro Bowler. "Any questions I have, like the other guys, too, he's an open book and he's taught me a lot."

Mills wants to limit his turnovers moving toward the second half of training camp. Sure, it's only practice, and this is the time to let plays like these unfold. But practice turnovers can lead to errors in games

"It's a tough business," Mills said. "Obviously, I want to protect the football."

At times, Mills has shown what he can provide. His accuracy with the deep ball continues to improve. So does his rapport with receivers like Brandin Cooks, Anthony Miller and fellow rookie Nico Collins.

Collins, who also spoke Tuesday, called Mills a "competitor.''

"He has a great skill set just like the rest of the quarterbacks," Collins said. "I feel like he's going to be a great player."

Head coach David Culley also agrees, saying that Mills looks more comfortable in the system after another handful of snaps under his belt.

"Each day in practice he gets better and better," Culley said before Tuesday's practice.

When drafted, Stanford coach David Shaw told the NFL to watch out for Mills. If the NCAA had a full 12-game season, there's no doubt in Shaw's mind that Mills would be in the first-round conversation.

Had he returned to Stanford for one last season, Shaw believes Mills would be the top QB prospect of 2022.

Is this a redshirt year, then, for Mills? Maybe so. For now, the rookie looks forward to his first taste of NFL action. And maybe, he'll show the fans of the franchise why hope is right around the corner.

"Something that always stuck with me is the little quote, 'It's never as bad as you think it is and it's never as good as you think it is,'" Mills said. "That's something I use to keep my head up and continue to improve."

