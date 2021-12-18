Texans, Mills Seek Growth At Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Davis Mills gamely approached his second round as the Texans’ starting quarterback. He was accurate, poised and composed, displaying a growing rhythm last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mills set a franchise record by completing his first 14 passes and passed for a career-high 331 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He took care of the football despite throwing 49 passes. What he and the Houston offense failed to do was score many points.

The 33-13 loss was heavily impacted by a lack of a viable running game, a recurring theme for the NFL’s last-ranked rushing offense. The Texans are also the lowest scoring offense in the league at 13.6 points per game.

As Mills prepares for his eighth start for the Texans (2-11) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) Sunday, the strong-armed, third-round draft pick from Stanford wants to do more than simply be careful and protect the football. He wants to lead the Texans into the end zone more than once and win as the starter for the first time.

“Just finding ways to get the ball in the end zone, scoring a lot more points,” said Mills, 0-7 as as starter. “I am doing what they are asking of me. Trying to do what is best for the team, but obviously you are not in the best situation when you are to throw that many times.

“I think just being patient. The shots will come, but most of it is just taking what the defense will give you and if you have to take some passes under the defense, they will eventually dive down on it and you’ll be able to get in behind them.”

Part of what Mills has experienced are lapses in consistency. When he’s had a good game – a passer rating of 93.0 or higher in four games – he's followed it up with a poor game (average rating of 55.1).

Mills passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns against the New England Patriots with no turnovers. One week later, the Texans lost 31-3 to the Indianapolis Colts, as he passed for 243 yards and two interceptions. The Seattle game, when he replaced veteran Tyrod Taylor, was a step in the right direction.

“He did a good job,” offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. “First of all, did a good job handling stuff in the run game, getting us out of bad plays, making some different alerts that we asked him to do.

"As far as playing composed in the pocket, made some good throws, particularly on the run, did a great job on that opening drive moving down the field. Some definite good things that we are looking to build on and hopefully we can just continue to improve at that position.”

In particular, second-half scoring has been a sore point for the Texans. They failed to score in the second half against Seattle. They have one touchdown in the second half in the past five games and have been outscored 194-62 after halftime this season.

“He has to get us in the end zone in the second half,” coach David Culley said. “But we around him, we have to do the things that we did in the first half to give him an opportunity to do so. We do not give him an opportunity to be able to get us down the field and do the things in the passing game that we did in the first half.”

Not having a legitimate running game – Houston is averaging 3.3 yards per carry and has rushed for just 1,008 yards – hamstrings the passing game. That’s why the Texans have built in a lot of screen passes to protect Mills, manufacturing something that resembles running the football with short throws.

“In certain scenarios, it’s tough where you kind of get stuck in passing scenarios where the defense knows what you need to do,” Mills said. “But it kind gives us more of a focus on trying to improve the run game.”

Mills was only sacked twice against the Seahawks.

“We weren’t going to put him in harm’s way,” Culley said. “We want to get the ball out of his hands. He did a good job of doing that. They like to get to the quarterback, and we were able to have some success doing the screens.”