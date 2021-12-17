They may have lost the game last week against the Seahawks, but the Houston Texans' rookie quarterback Davis Mills impressed offensive coordinator Tim Kelly last week against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mills went 33 of 49 for 331 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. The former Stanford Cardinal also rushed for eight yards, ultimately finishing the game with a quarterback rating of 93.2 as they lost 33-13.

"He did a good job," Kelly said. "First of all, did a good job handling stuff in the run game, getting us out of bad plays, making some different alerts that we asked him to do and then as far as play composed in the pocket, made some good throws, particularly on the run, did a great job on that opening drive moving down the field. Some definitely good things that we're looking to build on."

To open the game, Mills led the offense 75 yards in seven plays, culminating in a touchdown pass to rookie tight end Brevin Jordan. In fact, Mills went 14 of 14 to start the game - a franchise record and the most in the NFL by a rookie since 1991.

Despite this, it wasn't a perfect performance by any means. Mills has plenty to build upon as Kelly said, but there are plenty of areas to improve.

"I think the biggest thing for him is just to continue to grow, like I talked about, from his first start to his last one his decision making," wide receiver Brandin Cooks said. "When the play is not there, being able to find your back and take the check down and keep the chain moving and being efficient. I think as long as he continues to grow in that aspect, he has a great chance to be great. You see that from him throughout practice just not forcing things that aren’t there."

A potentially 'great' and 'Tom Brady-like' Mills will look to continue to improve this week as he starts his eighth career game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.