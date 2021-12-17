Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texans' Offensive Coordinator on QB Mills: Potentially 'Great'

    Rookie quarterback Davis Mills has impressed both offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and wide receiver Brandin Cooks with his recent growth.
    Author:

    They may have lost the game last week against the Seahawks, but the Houston Texans' rookie quarterback Davis Mills impressed offensive coordinator Tim Kelly last week against the Seattle Seahawks.

    Mills went 33 of 49 for 331 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. The former Stanford Cardinal also rushed for eight yards, ultimately finishing the game with a quarterback rating of 93.2 as they lost 33-13.

    "He did a good job," Kelly said. "First of all, did a good job handling stuff in the run game, getting us out of bad plays, making some different alerts that we asked him to do and then as far as play composed in the pocket, made some good throws, particularly on the run, did a great job on that opening drive moving down the field. Some definitely good things that we're looking to build on." 

    To open the game, Mills led the offense 75 yards in seven plays, culminating in a touchdown pass to rookie tight end Brevin Jordan. In fact, Mills went 14 of 14 to start the game - a franchise record and the most in the NFL by a rookie since 1991.

    Recommended Articles

    Davis Mills
    Play

    Texans' Offensive Coordinator on QB Mills: Potentially 'Great'

    Rookie quarterback Davis Mills has impressed both offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and wide receiver Brandin Cooks with his recent growth.

    49 seconds ago
    Lovie Smith
    Play

    Will Texans Alter Game Plan Against Meyer-Less Jaguars?

    Houston Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith weighs in on the impact of Urban Meyer's firing on their game plan, and his thoughts on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

    7 minutes ago
    deshaun-watson-stuns-in-texans-ot-win
    Play

    Police Investigating Watson for Indecent Assault; Search Warrants Issued

    The search warrants were signed by a judge in October to collect data from Watson’s Instagram and Cash App usage.

    23 minutes ago

    Despite this, it wasn't a perfect performance by any means. Mills has plenty to build upon as Kelly said, but there are plenty of areas to improve.

    "I think the biggest thing for him is just to continue to grow, like I talked about, from his first start to his last one his decision making," wide receiver Brandin Cooks said. "When the play is not there, being able to find your back and take the check down and keep the chain moving and being efficient. I think as long as he continues to grow in that aspect, he has a great chance to be great. You see that from him throughout practice just not forcing things that aren’t there."

    A potentially 'great' and 'Tom Brady-like' Mills will look to continue to improve this week as he starts his eighth career game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Davis Mills
    News

    Texans' Offensive Coordinator on QB Mills: Potentially 'Great'

    49 seconds ago
    Lovie Smith
    News

    Will Texans Alter Game Plan Against Meyer-Less Jaguars?

    7 minutes ago
    deshaun-watson-stuns-in-texans-ot-win
    News

    Police Investigating Watson for Indecent Assault; Search Warrants Issued

    23 minutes ago
    Texans - COVID
    News

    Texans Place Two More Players on COVID List - NFL Tracker

    17 hours ago
    Nico Collins
    News

    Texans' Rookie WR Making Strides Despite Losses

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17345184
    News

    Will Texans Rookie Trio Take Spotlight at Meyer-Less Jags?

    22 hours ago
    0A2F7C07-7C2D-4399-AA19-19C33F290BB6
    News

    Texans In Mexico: NFL Includes Houston in Marketing Plan

    Dec 16, 2021
    Texans - Urban
    News

    BREAKING: Jaguars Fire Urban Meyer Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Texans

    Dec 16, 2021