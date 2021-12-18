HOUSTON -- The race to last place? Between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars, it's coming down to a pair of rookie quarterbacks.

There's a glaring difference between Texans' Davis Mills and Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence. It's not that Lawrence, the highest-rated quarterback coming out of the draft since Andrew Luck, has started more games and struggled more than Mills.

Home, away, first quarter, fourth quarter, pick one. No matter how you frame it, Lawrence's rookie season was far from what the Jags expected when making him the No. 1 pick.

Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, is making his 10th appearance of the season, with hopes of notching his first win. In a way, he has to win. He doesn't have the luxury Lawrence will entering the offseason.

The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer 13 games into his first season. A laundry list of problems — both internally and publicly — made him a liability in the locker room. Jacksonville owner Shad Khan could no longer turn a blind eye.

Khan may take Lawrence's opinion into consideration on the next coach. The franchise wants the former Clemson quarterback to become the face of the future.

Mills has to earn his shot to start in 2022. He's 0-7 as a starter and, despite three 300-yard games passing, Texans general manager Nick Caserio is taking everything into consideration these final weeks, including the status of Mills and coach David Culley.

A new head coach in Jacksonville is there for Lawrence. Should one come to Houston, all bets as off.

What does Mills need to improve on against Jacksonville? Culley gave a list, with protecting the ball priority No. 1.

“Just a quick decision-making process,” Culley said Monday. “Quicker decisions when he’s not sure of things in the pocket.

“In the second half of this past game (loss to Seattle), he held it a little when he could have gotten it out to the backs.”

One thing that could separate Mills from veteran Tyrod Taylor is finding the end zone, especially away from NRG Stadium

Mills' inconsistent play truly stems from his work on the road. In 10 games this year, his splits couldn't be more glaring. He's thrown seven touchdowns against one interception when playing in front of the Texans' faithful.

On the road? One touchdown against seven interceptions.

“He’s got to trust up the front, and he’s got to keep his eyes down the field to see what’s happening and not be aware of what’s happening around him." Culley said.

In the 37-21 season-opening loss to Houston, Lawrence produced mixed results. He threw three touchdowns, but also coughed up three interceptions. The turnovers have continued to pile up since, having thrown 11 interceptions against six touchdowns.

Was the problem Meyer? Poor offensive line? Lack of weapons? It doesn't matter, Lawrence's job security isn't in jeopardy like Mills.

If Mills can play the way he does at home at TIAA Bank Stadium, that gives him a leg up. Last week against Seattle, the 23-year-old impressed early, throwing 14 straight completions and a touchdown pass to tight end Brevin Jordan in the first half.

“He made some good throws; he protected the ball,” Culley said. “I thought he got a little jumpy in the pocket a couple of times. I thought he started to feel the rush a little in the second half."

Neither the offenses of the Texans or Jags have impressed this season. Jacksonville currently is averaging 13.8 points per game. Houston is just behind at 13.6.

Both teams have been eliminated from the AFC postseason and currently are projected to select second and third in the next NFL Draft.

A victory for Mills inches him closer to starting in 2022. Although both hail from Georgia, the two quarterbacks didn't know each other growing up.

Maybe Sunday marks the start of a new rivalry. That is if Mills can stick around.

He's the one under pressure for the remainder of the season.

“Continue to protect the football,” Mills said Wednesday. “Make smart decisions, make quick decisions, and find ways to get the ball in the end zone.”