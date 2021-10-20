Mills vs. Tyrod? Texans Name QB for Cardinals Game

    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Davis Mills vs. Tyrod Taylor? Texans Name QB for Cardinals Game

    Texans to start Davis Mills against Cardinals, Tyrod Taylor still sidelined
    Author:

    HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills will remain the starter for Sunday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

    And veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor remains the starting quarterback as far as his status whenever he returns from a Grade 2 strained hamstring, according to coach David Culley.

    "Yes he is," Culley said.

    Taylor remains on injured reserve and has not been designated for return to practice. Although he has made progress, Taylor is not ready to return as he deals with scar tissue in his leg and continues to rehabilitate his injury. Culley was noncommittal on if Taylor will be designated for return and launch his 21-day practice window this week.

    "We hope so, I'm not really sure yet, we're just taking it week by week," Culley said when asked about Taylor's health status. "Hopefully, we'll try to get him a little bit of practice this week and see how it is. (Mobility) is part of his game. With a hamstring, until that thing is completely right and you play the game the way he plays the game, there's always that chance. We have methods and ways to look and see how strong it is and where he's at. When he gets to that point we know it's right, we'll have him back out on the field. And right now that's not that time."

    Mills is 0-4 as a starter for the 1-5 Texans, experiencing the usual up-and-down situation of a rookie quarterback. He has completed 63.3 percent of his throws (88 for 139) for 912 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions and a 73.2 passer rating.

    Culley remains noncommittal, though, on when Taylor will be designated for return from injured reserve and launch his 21-day practice window.

    A former Pro Bowl selection, Taylor completed 10 of 11 passes for 125 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for a 144.3 passer rating before having to leave the Browns game at halftime. Taylor completed 70.5 percent of his throws for 416 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for a career-high 122.9 passer rating before the injury.

    Recommended Articles

    tyrod deshaun mills
    Play

    Mills vs. Tyrod? Texans Name QB for Cardinals Game

    Texans to start Davis Mills against Cardinals, Tyrod Taylor still sidelined

    13 seconds ago
    britt center texans
    Play

    Britt Hurt, So Texans Sign New Center from Raiders

    Sources: Texans sign center Jimmy Morrissey off Raiders' practice squad

    16 hours ago
    cooks point
    Play

    T.O. of the Texans? David Culley Compares WR to Hall of Famer

    Houston Texans head coach David Culley compared wide receiver Brandin Cooks to a Hall of Famer.

    17 hours ago

    Culley emphasized that there will definitely be a ramp-up period for Taylor to make sure he doesn't have a setback with his left leg.

    Culley has stated he doesn't believe in a starter losing a job due to an injury.

    "No, I do not," Culley said. "He'll be our starting quarterback."

    Culley's stance of a player not losing their job because of getting injured was welcomed by veteran players inside the Texans' locker room.

    "I respect it and I appreciate it," said running back Mark Ingram Jr., a three-time Pro Bowl selection. "There's a lot of things you can control and can't control and one thing you can't control is injuries. To have a coach that believes in you and once you get healthy to start off where you left back, I think that is a blessing. That's someone that understands football.

    "That's someone that understands the pedigree of football. Injuries are inevitable in football. To have a coach who believes in his guy and has his guy's back when they have an injury, that's something that's a blessing and something a lot of guys would appreciate."

    Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who caught nine passes for 89 yards on 13 targets during a 31-3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, emphasized that he's not playing any favorites on the pending quarterback decision. Mills did throw a bad interception over the middle as he was picked off by linebacker Darius Leonard with the turnover leading to a touchdown in the third quarter. The third-round draft pick from Stanford completed 29 of 43 passes for 243 yards and two interceptions at Lucas Oil Stadium.

    “Love T, love Davis,” Cooks said. “At the end of the day, I love all my teammates. That’s a decision only a coach can make, that’s who I’ll put my trust in.”

    tyrod deshaun mills
    News

    Mills vs. Tyrod? Texans Name QB for Cardinals Game

    13 seconds ago
    britt center texans
    News

    Britt Hurt, So Texans Sign New Center from Raiders

    16 hours ago
    cooks point
    News

    T.O. of the Texans? David Culley Compares WR to Hall of Famer

    17 hours ago
    Scottie Phillips
    News

    Why is David Culley Stubborn to Stick with Ineffective Running Backs?

    17 hours ago
    texans helmet clutch
    News

    Source: Texans Sign New LB, 2 Vets Cut

    19 hours ago
    Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) reacts with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) after Hopkins scored a fourth quarter touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium.
    News

    Ex- Envy: Lowly Texans Face Old Flames Against Undefeated Cardinals

    21 hours ago
    Whitney Mercilus
    News

    Texans' 'Mutual Parting': What's Next for Whitney Mercilus?

    22 hours ago
    Lonnie Johnson, Desmond King
    News

    Injuries Lead To Changes at Safety For Texans

    Oct 19, 2021