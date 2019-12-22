DeAndre Carter Provided The Big Play When the Texans Needed It The Most

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers contained the Houston Texans big-play offense the entire game until an unlikely source caught a pass off the arm of Deshaun Watson.

When the Texans needed a big play, Watson turned to DeAndre Carter for a 39-yard strike down the field to set up the game-winning 37-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn midway through the 4th quarter.

Carter was forced into action after Will Fuller V went down with a groin injury, and he was inserted into the offense to help in their three-wide receiver sets.

"It meant a lot," Carter said of the big play. "I work my [butt] off. I work hard. To be able to be put in the position to make a play like that for the team, it's a blessing from God. To be able to be ready when my number is called, I pride myself on that. Deshaun having confidence in me, Coach having the confidence in me to put me out there in that situation, I don't take it for granted."

The big reception by Carter was the Texans' longest play of the game, and head coach Bill O'Brien appreciated Carter's impact on the game.

"That was a big play, that was a huge play," O'Brien said of Carter's reception. "DeAndre Carter is that type of player. He can sub into any position and know what to do. That is really a vital guy on your team – a guy that is a punt returner but has the knowledge of all the receiving positions and will know what to do. He is a plug-and-play guy. He has done that the last two years for us. He has made some big plays for us in times when we needed a play, so that is who DeAndre Carter is."

The Texans primary punt and kick returner, Carter is the fourth wide receiver on gamedays. Usually called into action in a pinch, Carter stepped up importantly when the Texans needed it the most.

"That's what the team asked of me," Carter said of filling in the offense. "That's my job. That's my role. Being able to come in and play any position, any spot at receiver, kick-returner, punt returner, that's my job, that's my role. I take great pride in it. When the team needs me to come in and make a play, I pride myself on being able to do that."

Carter finished the game with two receptions for 44 yards, and for the season, he has five receptions for 97 yards.