DeAndre Hopkins and the Texans Completed Their Mission Against the Buccaneers

Patrick D. Starr

It took the entire Houston Texans game-day roster to pull out the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-20. The win helped the Texans win their fourth AFC South title in five seasons under head coach Bill O'Brien.

DeAndre Hopkins has helped change the culture under O'Brien, taking over the number one wide receiver role and the constant in the Texans offense. Hopkins has set the tone with his presence. That presence has established the recent run of success the Texans have had winning the division. 

"I have been here for seven years," Hopkins said. "When guys come in they know Hop is a guy that has been here a long time. The way I play, I play hard. I feel like a lot of guys who've been here a couple of years like Deshaun (Watson), and everybody comes in and they know we are hungry."

Heading to Tampa Bay, the Texans had one goal, win the game. It was not the cleanest of wins, but the Texans did what they had to do on a short week. 

"That is what we set out to do," Hopkins said after the win against the Buccaneers. "And we completed our mission. Win the division. You know, everything else works out for itself." 

With only 229 yards of total offense on the day and Hopkins was held to five receptions for 23 yards. It was not the high flying offense that the Texans were known for, but Hopkins knows that the game of football remains a team game. 

"You can't just win with offense," Hopkins explained. "Special teams played great defense played great. So, I'm happy, but we got to turn the page and move on to Tennessee."

With the Texans receiving shirts saying "The South is Not Enough," Hopkins was not wearing his in the post-game celebration in the locker room. 

Pleased with the win, Hopkins wants more, "You know, because we want more, we are competitors."

