DeAndre Hopkins calling for a 'Reunion' with Sammy Watkins on the Texans

With the off-season closing in there will be plenty of storylines to follow for impending free agents. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins could hit the market before the new league year as a potential cap casualty for the Chiefs.

Entering the final year of his deal with a $21 million cap hit, the Chiefs could save $14 million by releasing Watkins towards their 2020 cap space.

Watkins was part of one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs the past two seasons and helped them to a Super Bowl victory this past season. Watkins in 2019 caught 52 passes for 673 yards and three touchdowns averaging 12.9 yards a reception.

If the Cheifs do make the cap saving move with Watkins, it could open the door for the veteran wide receiver to find a new home in 2020.

Watkins tweeted the following signaling his time could be coming to an end in Kansas City.

Houston Texans wide receiver and former Clemson teammate, DeAndre Hopkins has already started the recruiting of Watkins calling for a "Reunion' in Houston.

The duo played together at Clemson in 2011 and 2012 and both ended up being first-round selections. Hopkins by the Texans in 2013 (27th overall) and Watkins by the Buffalo Bills in 2014 (4th overall).

Watkins has played six seasons in the NFL with the Bills, Rams and Chiefs catching 284 passes for 4,244 yards and 31 touchdowns averaging 14.9 yards a catch.

The Texans are looking for depth at their wide receiver position especially with the health issues that Will Fuller V has been dealing with since entering the league. Plus, the inconsistent second season that Keke Coutee put together for the offense.

With Hopkins recruiting Watkins that could leave the door open for the Texans to potentially take a closer look at the soon to be released in Watkins.

