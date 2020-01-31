State of The Texans
DeAndre Hopkins Confident in Bill O'Brien Handling GM Duties for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, were on Radio Row in Miami, Florida, at Super Bowl LIV. Hopkins and his mother were discussing Sabrina's upcoming project of a film of his mother's life overcoming domestic violence. 

The film is set to release in 2021, with production and development currently taking place. 

Hopkins and his mother sat down on The Main Event with Jake Asman and Cody Stoots on SB Nation Radio to discuss multiple topics. 

One of the most significant discussion points for the Texans is the recent move to name head coach Bill O'Brien the general manager of the organization. Asman and Stoots took time to ask Hopkins about the move to make O'Brien the general manager. 

When asked if O'Brien could be overloaded with being the general manager and head coach, Hopkins gave his thoughts.

"You know, it's not easy, man," Hopkins said of O'Brien. "I'm pretty sure he has a lot on his plate, but he handles it pretty well. Being able to go out there and still coach a team at a competitive level the way we did and compete for almost a title man, it's not easy, he's human, but he does a great job handling it very well."

Hopkins, who has been with the organization since 2013, has made his name in Houston. Seeing the general manager's come and go over the years, Hopkins feels O'Brien knowing what he wants to do as a head coach is an advantage for him when looking for players. 

When asked if O'Brien could be a better general manager than head coach, Hopkins answered, "I'm not sure."

Hopkins added, "I can't speak on that because I've never, honestly, I don't know how that works upstairs. What those guys go through, I'm pretty sure other GM's are pretty knowledgeable about football. But, I think it's definitely probably an advantage that he's coached before and you know actually been out there on the football field and knows exactly what's going on X's and O's wise. So, I'm pretty sure that helps." 

