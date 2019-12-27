State of The Texans
DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson, and Five Other Texans Ruled Questionable for Season Finale

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans head into the final game of the regular season with seven players ruled questionable after Friday's practice. DeAndre Hopkins did not practice due to illness and for the third practice in a row, Deshaun Watson remained limited due to a back issue. 

Also, ruled questionable are safety Jahleel Addae (achilles), outside linebacker Jacob Martin (knee), cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring), wide receiver Kenny Stills (knee), and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle).

The Texans are already assured a playoff spot heading into their game with the Tennessee Titans which gives them little incentive to play key players like Hopkins, Watson, Tunsil, Roby, and Stills. 

