DeAndre Hopkins feels Texans Deshaun Watson will overcome his exit with the weapons around him in 2020

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was the on the SI cover discussing his exit from the Houston Texans. With plenty of tidbits from that cover story from Greg Bishop, Hopkins dove into his lack of relationship with Texans head coach Bill O'Brien rumors surrounding his exit and wanting a "little pay raise" from the Texans.

In a one-on-one sitdown interview with SI.com's Robin Lundberg, Hopkins was asked about his former quarterback Deshaun Watson and his thoughts on his entire situation.

Hopkins has little worries about Watson and how he will respond in 2020 without him in the offense.

"Deshaun is a great player," Hopkins explained. "He's a leader, Deshaun has been through a lot in life. So this right here is really nothing to Deshaun."

Together in 38 regular-season games, Watson and Hopkins averaged 87.8 yards a game, 8.7 yards per attempt, 68.5% completion percentage, 25 passing touchdowns, and 182 1st downs.

Now the Texans will have to find players to pick up that production in 2020, and Hopkins feels there are enough weapons within the offense to help Watson. With both Will Fuller and Kenny Still returning, Hopkins sees the potential of those two with Watson, and he even acknowledged the arrival of Brandin Cooks.

"I know he's going to be able to overcome not having a number one receiver like myself," Hopkins continued. "But there's other guys on their team that are number one receivers. Like Will Fuller, like Kenny Stills, Brandin Cooks, he's a great receiver also."

Stills in his first season with the Texans caught 40 passes for 561 yards and four touchdowns with nearly 61% of his receptions going for a first down or touchdown. Fuller showed his big-play ability and was able to catch a career-high 670 yards with three touchdowns averaging over 14.1 yards a catch.

The Texans offense will have a different feel in 2020 with the offense taking shape to have different personnel around Watson. Without Hopkins, the attack will have more speed on the outside with a balanced approach in the passing game.

Hopkins sees plenty of options for Watson.

"Deshaun has plenty of weapons to be successful," Hopkins added. "His mindset is to win championships still. No matter who's out there who's playing with him. That's what you got to love about Deshaun."

