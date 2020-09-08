SI.com
Texans Daily
Hopkins Gets Huge Cardinals Payday; Does It Justify Texans Trade?

Mike Fisher

Whatever ancillary issues surrounded the Houston Texans' decision to trade away All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, the central issue was financial.

Hopkins had three years left on his existing contract. He wanted a new deal. The Texans were reluctant to take action in that direction then ... especially if that "action'' was to take the form of, say, a $27.25-million per year payday.

Which is exactly what he just got in Arizona.

In total, it's two years tacked onto three, reportedly totaling about $94 million ... meaning an average of about $19 million per year.

We can make these numbers dance any way we wish; "$19 mil APY isn't outlandish.'' ... or, "$27 mil down the line won't seem outlandish.'' Or, "Hop is so great that he's worth whatever.''

But different guys have different values to different teams. In Houston, the prioritization of others - including QB Deshaun Watson - obviously played into the financial puzzle Houston hoped to assemble in a way that would keep Hopkins here ...

READ MORE: WATCH: Tearful Texans QB Deshaun Watson On His Contract and Legacy

The two-year, $54.5 million extension is fact. Issues like "voidable years'' (what we like to call "escape hatches'') can blur the financial facts. But there is a bottom line. And it's not about finances.

We write this about QBs all the time, and now that a non-QB has - in a sense - a "$27.25-million APY deal'' - we can say it about DeAndre Hopkins. The trade (Hopkins and a fourth-round pick for David Johnson, a second and a fourth) and the signing in Arizona will only be justified on the Cardinals' end if he they win big with him.

And the trade and the non-signing in houston will only be justified on the Texans' end if they win big without him.

