DeAndre Hopkins Knows Deshaun Watson is Going to Demand More from the Texans in 2020

DeAndre Hopkins made the rounds at Radio Row during Super Bowl LIV week in Miami, Florida. Hopkins and his mother, Sabrina, sat down on The Main Event with Jake Asman and Cody Stoots on SB Nation Radio to discuss multiple topics.

Over the past two and a half seasons, Hopkins has had the longest stretch of quarterback play in his career with Deshaun Watson. Since Watson has been the Texans starting quarterback in 2017, Hopkins has been selected to the All-Pro and Pro-Bowl teams three straight years in a row.

Being a model of consistency working with Watson, Hopkins continues to see his quarterback grow as a player. Despite the success, Watson has personally put together since arriving in the league. Hopkins sees a side in Watson that points to the Texans signal-caller never being satisfied.

"That's what I love about Deshaun," Hopkins started. "He never feels like he arrived. Little things, even if he's faking a handoff. Little stuff like that that you wouldn't think a quarterback is hard on himself."

With Watson on the field, the Texans are 24-13 in the regular season with two playoff appearances. With 21 of those wins coming the past two seasons, Hopkins knows Watson is going to get back to work this off-season and raise the bar for the team heading into 2020.

"Deshaun, he's his biggest critic," Hopkins continued, "I don't expect him to feel like 'Oh, you know, we had a good year, let me not work on it,' That's not Deshaun at all. He's a hard worker. I know he's going to come out next year and demand the most from us, his teammates, and also himself."

