DeAndre Hopkins Leads AFC Wide Receivers For 2020 Pro Bowl With The Fans Vote

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins led all AFC wide receivers in the 2020 Pro Bowl voting portion done by the fans which ended on December 12th.

Hopkins garnered 275,684 votes, and on the NFC side, New Orleans wide receiver Mike Thomas received 371,365.

This season, Hopkins has 99 receptions for 1,142 yards (11.5 avg.), seven touchdowns, and 67 receiving first downs. Hopkins leads the AFC in receptions, receiving yards and first down receptions. 

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players, and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches, and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 17, live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed” at 8:00 PM ET. 

Carlos Hyde's Hard Nosed Running Style Leads the Texans Over the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde produced his first 1,000 yard rushing season of his career with his 104 yard rushing day against the Tennessee Titans.

Justin Reid Proving He Is The One To Lead The Texans Safety Group

Patrick D. Starr

Justin Reid is proving his toughness and smarts for the Houston Texans defense proving he is a focal point every week for offenses to worry about.

A New Hope: Texans J.J. Watt Has "Certainly Made Progress" From His Torn Pectoral

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans J.J. Watt is making progress from his torn left pectoral leaving the team hopeful for his return in 2019.

Texans Deshaun Watson's 4th Quarter Play Proved The Difference in The Win Over The Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson continues to prove that as long as he has the football in his hands, the Houston Texans have a chance to win football games.

Justin Reid and Whitney Mercilus Provide the Spark When the Texans Needed It The Most

Patrick D. Starr

The Tennessee Titans were driving for what was a would be touchdown but Houston Texans' Justin Reid and Whitney Mercilus provided a game changing play that saved the game and possibly the season.

Texans Carlos Hyde Embraces The "Journey" To His First Career 1,000-Yard Season

Patrick D. Starr

Carlos Hyde was able to produce his first-career 1,000 rushing season of his career in a key win for the Houston Texans over the Tennessee Titans.

"Putting Pressure on the Defense" Leads to Kenny Stills Impact Play for the Texans on Sunday

Patrick D. Starr

Wide receiver Kenny Stills made two touchdown catches to open the door for the Houston Texans to pull out a much-needed win over the Tennessee Titans.

"Sh**, Hop Getting The Ball" - Texans DeAndre Hopkins Knows The 4th Quarter Is His Time To Make Plays

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins had a huge 4th quarter against the Tennessee Titans and Hopkins called it the "norm" for him.

Texans Deshaun Watson Calls His Interceptions "Dumb" But Is Pleased With The Win Against the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson put together a strong fourth quarter to seal a win over the Tennessee Titans. Watson was not pleased with his interceptions in the end zone that put the Titans back into the game.

Houston Texans Outlast the Streaking Titans in Key AFC South Showdown, 24-21

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans stopped the streaking Tennessee Titans to take over the AFC South after winning 24-21 on the road.