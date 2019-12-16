DeAndre Hopkins Leads AFC Wide Receivers For 2020 Pro Bowl With The Fans Vote

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins led all AFC wide receivers in the 2020 Pro Bowl voting portion done by the fans which ended on December 12th.

Hopkins garnered 275,684 votes, and on the NFC side, New Orleans wide receiver Mike Thomas received 371,365.

This season, Hopkins has 99 receptions for 1,142 yards (11.5 avg.), seven touchdowns, and 67 receiving first downs. Hopkins leads the AFC in receptions, receiving yards and first down receptions.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players, and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches, and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 17, live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed” at 8:00 PM ET.

