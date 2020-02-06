State of The Texans
DeAndre Hopkins Represents the Houston Dynamo at MLS FORWARD25 Event

Patrick D. Starr

On Wednesday, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins headed to New York City to take part in MLS Soccer's FORWARD25 event. Hopkins helped unveil the Houston Dynamo's new kit for the 2020 season and celebrating the league's 25th season. 

Chosen to represent the Dynamo, Hopkins walked the stage to show off the team's newest kits for the season. With the event a week before New York's famous Fashion Week, Hopkins was excited to be part of the event.

"It's cool, man, its an honor," Hopkins said of representing the Dynamo. "I support the Dynamo and everything they stand for. To come out here to New York and Fashion Week, it's an honor."

Hopkins being into fashion and his stand out outfits before the Texans games, gave his approval to the jerseys for the FORWARD25 event. 

"I love the jersey," Hopkins said of the new jersey. "It's dope. Black and orange. Obviously, I went to Clemson, so I love the orange." 

