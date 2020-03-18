State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

DeAndre Hopkins says he has the "utmost respect" for Texans Bill O'Brien

Patrick D. Starr

After a wild morning of Michael Irvin going on ESPNs Get Up and reporting that Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien to Hopkins that he had too much control over the locker room, and the last time he had to have a meeting like this was in New England with Aaron Hernandez.

Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver came out on Twitter to end what appears to be a misinterpretation from Irvin in a conversation between him and Hopkins. 

Hopkins said on Twitter about the recent report of O'Brien and his meeting and comparing it to one with Aaron Hernandez. 

This is being blown way out of proportion. As I’ve said before, I enjoyed and am proud of my time with the Texans. I have the utmost respect for Coach O’Brien and that will not change. Now, I’m ready to play for the Cardinals.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Bill O'Brien compares meeting with DeAndre Hopkins to one with Aaron Hernandez

Michael Irvin says in a conversation with Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins that Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien compared a meeting they had to one with Aaron Hernandez.

Patrick D. Starr

by

ADComics

Report: DeAndre Hopkins contract demands led Texans to trade him

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wanted the Houston Texans to re-do his deal with three years remaining which prompted the trade to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

Larry Fitzgerald wishes the best to Texans David Johnson

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald made it known that he is going to miss his former teammate running back David Johnson who was traded to the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins says its an "honor" to play for the Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins took to Instagram to say how excited he is about being traded from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

Bengals land D.J. Reader with a four-year $53 million contract

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed former Houston Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader to a $53 million deal over four years.

Patrick D. Starr

A.J. McCarron re-signs with the Texans for the 2020 season

The Houston Texans have brought back quarterback A.J. McCarron for the 2020 season. McCarron announced the signing on his Instagram.

Patrick D. Starr

by

jmcablman

Vernon Hargreaves returns to the Texans on a one-year deal

The Houston Texans have brought back cornerback Vernon Hargreaves on a one-year deal.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans show they are overmatched in the front office

The Houston Texans showed on Monday they are struggling as a front office with their trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson thanks DeAndre Hopkins for all he has done for him

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson thanked wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for everything he has done for him on and off the field.

Patrick D. Starr

Podcast 5:1 Texans Make a Mind Numbing Move Trading DeAndre Hopkins

State of the Texans discusses the Houston Texans' recent trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in their recent podcast.

Patrick D. Starr