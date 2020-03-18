DeAndre Hopkins says he has the "utmost respect" for Texans Bill O'Brien

After a wild morning of Michael Irvin going on ESPNs Get Up and reporting that Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien to Hopkins that he had too much control over the locker room, and the last time he had to have a meeting like this was in New England with Aaron Hernandez.

Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver came out on Twitter to end what appears to be a misinterpretation from Irvin in a conversation between him and Hopkins.

Hopkins said on Twitter about the recent report of O'Brien and his meeting and comparing it to one with Aaron Hernandez.

This is being blown way out of proportion. As I’ve said before, I enjoyed and am proud of my time with the Texans. I have the utmost respect for Coach O’Brien and that will not change. Now, I’m ready to play for the Cardinals.

