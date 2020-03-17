State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

DeAndre Hopkins says its an "honor" to play for the Arizona Cardinals

Patrick D. Starr

The Arizona Cardinals acquired wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, from the Houston Texans in a deal that shook the city of Houston and the NFL. The Cardinals landed the three-time All-Pro wide receiver in a deal that took many to process after it was completed.

Hopkins mentioned shortly after the trade that is was not personal with the Texans but a business when everything was said and done. 

Hopkins who is currently in California training went on Instagram live to discuss how excited he is to join the Cardinals. He mentioned it is an honor to play for the Cardinals, play next to Larry Fitzgerald, and catch passes from Kyler Murray. 

Watch Hopkins also give a shoutout to the city of Houston. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals land D.J. Reader with a four-year $53 million contract

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed former Houston Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader to a $53 million deal over four years.

Patrick D. Starr

A.J. McCarron re-signs with the Texans for the 2020 season

The Houston Texans have brought back quarterback A.J. McCarron for the 2020 season. McCarron announced the signing on his Instagram.

Patrick D. Starr

by

jmcablman

Vernon Hargreaves returns to the Texans on a one-year deal

The Houston Texans have brought back cornerback Vernon Hargreaves on a one-year deal.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans show they are overmatched in the front office

The Houston Texans showed on Monday they are struggling as a front office with their trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson thanks DeAndre Hopkins for all he has done for him

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson thanked wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for everything he has done for him on and off the field.

Patrick D. Starr

Podcast 5:1 Texans Make a Mind Numbing Move Trading DeAndre Hopkins

State of the Texans discusses the Houston Texans' recent trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in their recent podcast.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson found out of the DeAndre Hopkins trade after his workout

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was working out when he found out that DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. His reaction was caught on video when he found out about the deal.

Patrick D. Starr

by

RKO 57

Texans sign wide receiver Randall Cobb to a three-year deal

The Houston Texans have signed Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb with a three-year deal.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans send DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson

The Houston Texans send wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson.

Patrick D. Starr

by

ShawnBradley

The Rundown: A closer look at Eric Murray landing with the Texans

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with defensive back Eric Murray and here is a closer look at what they are getting with the help of The Browns Wire Jeff Risdon.

Patrick D. Starr