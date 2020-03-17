DeAndre Hopkins says its an "honor" to play for the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals acquired wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, from the Houston Texans in a deal that shook the city of Houston and the NFL. The Cardinals landed the three-time All-Pro wide receiver in a deal that took many to process after it was completed.

Hopkins mentioned shortly after the trade that is was not personal with the Texans but a business when everything was said and done.

Hopkins who is currently in California training went on Instagram live to discuss how excited he is to join the Cardinals. He mentioned it is an honor to play for the Cardinals, play next to Larry Fitzgerald, and catch passes from Kyler Murray.

Watch Hopkins also give a shoutout to the city of Houston.

