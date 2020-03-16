State of The Texans
DeAndre Hopkins says it's "nothing personal" about his exit from the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

With the NFL still reeling from the Houston Texans trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, many are left wondering where things went wrong for the exit of one of the best receivers in the league.

Hopkins has spent his entire career with the Texans catching 1,048 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 total touchdowns. 

Hopkins gave Houston Fox 26s Mark Berman a statement regarding his trade to the Cardinals. 

“I would like to say Houston helped create not just a football player," Hopkins said. "But a man. Houston gave me opportunities in life that I would have never got in a lot of places to better myself. I want to thank the city of Houston for always supporting the organization no matter what happened and supporting us players through the ups and down."

Hopkins continued, "Houston, always know there will be love in my heart despite this situation. It’s a business there’s nothing personal about it. I gave it all I had. I wouldn’t take anything back. I don’t regret anything that’s happened so far in my career being a Houston Texan."

"Now it’s a new chapter in my life," he said. "I’m looking forward to and very excited to being part of the Arizona Cardinals. All of the Houston fans that loved DeAndre Hopkins, make sure they still support DeAndre Hopkins."

