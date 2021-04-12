DeAndre Hopkins Trade Named “Best Sports Transaction of the Year” By MIT

The trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals is still haunting the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have made a multitude of roster mistakes over the last few seasons, not the least of which was trading now five-time pro-bowler DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in March of 2020.

That widely-criticized (then and now) trade, which sent Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick, is now once again haunting the embattled Houston franchise, winning the Best Sports Transaction of the Year Award from MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Friday.

READ MORE: Best Player Available? What Texans Should Hope For At No. 67

Hopkins, of course, went on to have a banner year in tandem with young star quarterback Kyler Murray, catching 115 passes on 160 targets for 1,407 and six touchdowns, and averaging 12.2 yards per catch.

Houston did manage a strong passing attack on the year, finishing fourth in the NFL with 283.6 yards per game, but finished 19th in scoring at just 24 points per game, missing the reliable threat that Hopkins provided.

READ MORE: Which Prospects Have Texans Watched? NFL Draft Tracker



Texans running back David Johnson, on the other hand, who was the main acquisition for Houston in the deal, had a disappointing year, rushing for 691 rushing yards and six touchdowns to go with 33 receptions for 314 yards and two more scores -- arguably his worst season as a pro.

Houston's rushing attack also finishing 31st in the league as a whole, topping only the Pittsburgh Steelers for the NFL's worst ground attack.

Meanwhile, Hopkins and the Cardinals are firmly on their way up the NFL's power structure, while the Texans, once again embarrassed by a poor decision, continue to plumet.

CONTINUE READING: Texans DC Smith 'Honored' To Join Culley's Staff