Defensive line on the Texans' wish list to add depth with the 2020 NFL Draft approaching

Houston, Texas- Entering the 2020 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans will be keeping a close eye on the value on how the draft board is falling when they are on the clock. With clear needs on the roster that have to address the depth and the future, head coach Bill O'Brien did not shy away from one position group when asked about his roster's needs heading into the draft.

During his pre-draft press conference zoom conference call with local Houston media, O'Brien, when asked about his team needs, said the defensive line needs attention before the season starts.

Losing D.J. Reader at the opening of free agency weakened the interior of the defensive line after he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals made Reader the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL and O'Brien admitted losing a player of his caliber hurts the depth of the group.

"I think there’s a lot of things we have to look at," O'Brien said of the roster's needs entering the upcoming NFL Draft. "I feel good about our defensive line, but when you lose a player like D.J. Reader, you’ve got to think about – you’re not going to be able to replace D.J. Reader because he was such an excellent player for what his skill set was and what he brought to the table."

O'Brien added, "I’m not saying that you’re going to be able to replace that player in the draft."

Draft Watch 2020: Running Backs | Inside Linebackers | Edge | Wide Receiver | Safeties

Working through the draft process, a few of the known names the Texans have met with are Utah nose tackle Leki Foku, Arkansas defensive tackle McTelvin “Sosa” Agim, Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch, Missouri defensive tackle James Elliot and Texas Tech defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

The Texans have been proactive with the exit of Reader signing veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, Jr. to the roster and adding him to an experienced group.

"I just think that overall when you look at that position, we feel good about that position," O'Brien continued. "Obviously, J.J. (Watt) there, Angelo Blackson, we signed Timmy Jernigan. That was a big get for us to be able to bring Timmy Jernigan onto our roster, which is somebody I didn’t mention earlier but I should have. I still think we’ve got to add depth there. I think past that, when you look at the draft specifically, you’re not going to draft based on need."

The Texans' first selection of the 2020 NFL Draft starts at the 40th overall selection in the second round.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here