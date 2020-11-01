Defining The Texans: 11 Storylines For Rest of Season

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are on bye in NFL Week 8, sitting at home with a mortifying 1-6 record. With just under half the season behind them, TexansDaily took a look at the 11 storylines to follow in the team's remaining games.

11. Will Keke Coutee be a contributor or cut?

The Texans used a pick in the fourth round of the 2018 draft on the Texas Tech wide receiver. Since then a mix of injuries and days in the doghouse have led to Coutee playing just 17 of the possible 42 games played in his career.

He's dominated the Colts twice in his career, once even in the playoffs, but can't regularly get on the field. He's been a healthy scratch most of this season. Coutee fumbled against the Ravens and hasn't seen the field in a game since.

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly explained it was a "numbers game" when it comes to getting Coutee on the field. Randall Cobb has stepped his game up after a slow start as the team's main slot option. Special-teams coordinator Tracy Smith explained limited reps and DeAndre Carter's reliability has kept Coutee from getting special-teams opportunities.

It seems unlikely Coutee can get on the field barring an injury (or a trade?) to the people in front of him. If everyone stays healthy, there's no reason to think Coutee is getting any snaps.

His best hope right now would be a few more issues popping up for the incumbent returner Carter. If not, his spot on the roster might be better served for someone else and Coutee can get to work on his second chance.

10. Is there anything to salvage at cornerback beyond Bradley Roby?

Bradley Roby has been the only competent cornerback on the Texans this season. The rest of the position has been below average.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said the expected starter opposite Roby was thought to be Gareon Conley. Conley had offseason surgery and his recovery hasn't gone well. He's played in just eight games for the Texans since the team added him last year for a pick in the third round. He's a free agent at the end of the year.

Vernon Hargreaves III has started opposite Roby most frequently. He's struggled this season and has again, like last season, showcased iffy tackling. He's a free agent this offseason.

It feels like immediately when Philip Gaines enters the game he gives up a score. Lonnie Johnson Jr. was moved to safety. He's expected to stay at safety for the future. Rookie John Reid has had some snaps at slot corner. Keion Crossen is primarily a special-teams contributor.

If Conley can play this season, he might be able to put together enough tape to warrant consideration for next season. Outside of Conley, it would seem like Gaines and Hargreaves are fighting an uphill battle to stick around.

John Reid has to see more time in the team's final nine games. He earned some early snaps for the team but was inactive against Green Bay last week.

9. Is the Texans' 2021 running back playing on this team?

David Johnson and Duke Johnson are both under contract for next season. The two are both entering the last year of their contracts next year and combine for a cap hit over $14 million. Buddy Howell is a special-teams player primarily. Scottie Philips and C.J. Prosise are on the practice squad.

To our thinking, there is no reason David Johnson should be on the roster next season. The club can save almost $7 million moving on from the disappointing veteran. Plus, the stench of Bill O'Brien's horrible DeAndre Hopkins trade is associated with Johnson.

Duke Johnson is a bit more precarious. He has no more guaranteed money on his contract. Running backs coach Danny Barrett said to expect to see more Duke Johnson in the team's final nine games.

If the team moves on from David Johnson, it would stand to reason Duke Johnson remains on the team next year as the steady veteran.

Philips is a rookie who should see time if either Johnson is hobbled. He isn't worthy of three-down consideration, but seeing what he can do in a running back rotation would go a long way especially considering there must be new faces in the running back room in 2021.

Cullen Gillaspia is the team's fullback but he doesn't get traditional fullback snaps instead primarily playing special teams. He will not be a factor in the rushing game this year or next.

8. Can Ross Blacklock establish himself along the defensive line?

Just for a morale booster, the Texans could use Blacklock turning into a player. The team used the draft pick acquired in the DeAndre Hopkins trade to select the TCU product. He has since, with a lack of offseason to prepare himself for the NFL jump, found himself at the bottom of a defensive line rotation.

Blacklock has played less than 20% of the snaps along the defensive line for the Texans. When playing, his production has been middling at best. He failed to build on a nice game against Tennessee, turning in a statistic-less performance against the Packers.

Expectations should be adjusted for Blacklock with the nonexistent offseason, but now that he is in the building the potential and talent need to start taking over, if they're in there.

There is no reason he shouldn't at the very least out-snap Carlos Watkins in the final nine games.

7. Will the interior offensive line solidify or continue to crack?

The Texans should have a solid offensive line. They returned all their starters from last year as well as their two key backups, and yet three of the five spots have been disappointing.

Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard have been good to oftentimes great at tackle. Tunsil is showcasing weekly elite play. (More on Howard below.)

The interior spots have been a disappointment. Houston is regularly blown off the ball and the interior has contributed heavily to the weakness in the running game. Nick Martin is strikingly average in the first year of his three-year extension he signed last season. Zach Fulton is a fine veteran at right guard but his lack of mobility is sometimes exploited.

The left guard spot has turned into a weird situation. Last season it looked as if second-round selection Max Scharping would be the answer next to Tunsil but a poor start to his season led to a benching. He was replaced by veteran Senio Kelemete, who has been up and down.

Offensive line coach Mike Devlin blamed a lack of improvement on Scharping's benching. He expects an improvement from Year 1 to Year 2, but he said, "I did not see the jump or the leap that you would expect from a guy that played 14 games."

Scharping, of course, is now on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Upon his return, he has to challenge a run-of-the-mill veteran like Kelemete or the Texans could have a disappointing 2019 draft pick on their hands.

6. Will we see Jonathan Greenard much at all?

A year ago Greenard was halfway through a season which would see him lead the SEC in sacks and finish with a first-team All-SEC designation. Now he fights to be active each week on one of the worst defenses in football.

Greenard has been behind the 8-Ball from almost Day 1. His camp injury sapped almost all his chances to get acclimated to the NFL before the regular season. Coordinator Weaver has frequently explained Greenard is behind.

Outside linebackers coach Chris Rumph echoed Weaver's sentiments, but noted Greenard is getting close to being able to contribute.

"As we continue to practice, he gets more reps, gets more familiar with the defense,'' Rumph said, "I'm really confident about him and what he's going to be able to do."

Greenard has to do more. He's played just over two percent of the snaps on defense. He has to catch up, and he has to be given the opportunity. There might not be many holdovers on the coaching staff or in the front office, but Greenard can't enter 2021 as a total unknown for this franchise.

5. Can Will Fuller continue to be the No. 1 receiver?

Many believed with the departure of DeAndre Hopkins the Texans didn't have a No. 1 wide receiver. At the time, they were right. No longer is the previous claim a truth.

Will Fuller has blossomed into a bonafide No. 1 pass-catcher. The Texans had to have hoped this would happen when Hopkins was dealt to Arizona.

Fuller has only rattled off one "dud" game this season, an injury-laden showing against the Ravens. Since the stinker, he's scored in every game and eclipsed 100 yards twice. He's running all the routes on the route tree and handling the attention of defenses well. His chemistry with Watson is apparent.

If he stays healthy, big if I know, he should finish the season with very impressive numbers. Numbers that will make the Texans face a difficult and expensive reality: the team still has to pay top money for their top receiver. ... unless, of course, they trade him in the coming days.

4. What's left in the tank for Whitney Mercilus?

Whitney Mercilus is almost assured to play the next 25 games of his NFL career with the Houston Texans. His surprising contract extension at the end of last season locks him into the team through 2021 barring a surprise cut or trade.

With his status as a starter on the defense assured thanks to his money, Mercilus needs to impress over the next season and a half if he wants to have any chance to play out the last two years of his bloated contract.

There have been flashes, but consistency is the key for the veteran. Houston almost has to play him at his salary. Games where he looks like he belongs on a milk carton can't happen often.

3. How much more is Tytus Howard going to improve?

Tytus Howard had a shaky start to the year in Kansas City, and even against the Ravens in week two. Those were the last times you could be deeply critical of Howard's 2020 performance.

Each week it feels like Howard gets better and better. Mistakes aren't repeated. Fewer and fewer reps go in the defender's win column. He's been strong this season, like when Jadeveon Clowney tangled with him and Howard handled him with ease. He's been smooth facing what is often the opposing team's best pass rusher.

Howard's growth opposite Tunsil sets the Texans up to be dominant at tackle for the next couple of seasons. There is potential for this duo to easily surpass the greatest tackle tandem in team history which was the 2011 combo of Duane Brown and Eric Winston.

2. What will Watt's waning years look like?

J.J. Watt was listed as "untouchable'' in trade talks, which means he should see career sack No. 100, and beyond, occur in a Texans uniform. Though the vintage Watt performances aren't as frequent, he still possesses the ability to wreck a game.

The finish of his 2020 season could determine how long the future hall of fame pass rusher calls Houston home. His contract next season is worth $17.5 million - but not one penny is guaranteed.

If Watt plays well, an extension to guarantee him some money and lower his cap number will be in play. Trade talks could also be revisited. If Watt plays poorly, the team can't keep him around at his current salary.

Nine games simultaneously feel like "more than enough'' and "not nearly enough'' to decide on the future of a player who has been such a key piece to the franchise.

1. Where will Deshaun Watson finish the year among his peers?

Deshaun Watson hit the Texans bye week on one of the best stretches of his career statistically. Unfortunately, from a win-loss perspective, it is the worst of his career. Like it or not, quarterbacks earn their credit on wins, not just stats. With Watson, the former should come if the latter continues to improve.

This rest of this season, Watson will get plenty of opportunities to throw the ball - the Texans defense will make sure of that. Judging Watson on these counting stats would be foolish, but seeing the effective improvement behind them will be important.

Watson's decision-making and efficiency continue to be on display. He is making the right read and he is making it faster. This needs to be present in the final nine games.

The hope is he continues to be efficient. And though Watson will likely run a different offense next season, he has to find out more about what he likes and can do well from the quarterback spot so he can implement those things with the next coach.

One more thing to see from Watson down the stretch - and this isn't all on him - but the pesky sack numbers could be curbed. Watson still has a play or two where the sack is his fault, not the line's fault.

If the growth continues, the next head coach should be stepping into a team that boasts one of the 10 best signal-callers in all of football. In an ideal world, the perception and ranking climb even higher, and Watson cements himself amongst his peers as ready to make the jump to consistent greatness.