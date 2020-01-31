State of The Texans
Deion Sanders Calls The Texans Playoff Fake Punt One of the Dumbest Plays Ever

Patrick D. Starr

At Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, NFL Network personalities took time to meet with media to discuss random NFL topics from the season. The thoughts of the NFL Network's Deion Sanders was asked for concerning the Houston Texans finish to the season in their Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. 

In typical Sanders fashion, he did not mince words regarding the Texans fake punt called by head coach Bill O'Brien that helped swing the game in favor of the Chiefs. 

Sanders started, "What was that a fake punt or something like that? That turned the whole thing?"

"That was the second dumbest play I have ever seen in my life," Sanders said of the Texans fake punt against the Chiefs. "The first one was, was from Seattle, not giving Marshawn (Lynch) the ball. That was the second one."

With the Texans up 24-7 and momentum on their side, they left the door open on an untimely fake punt in the second quarter. 

On a 4th and four from the Texans 31, O'Brien gave the green light for a fake punt asking up back and safety Justin Reid to take a direct snap and beat Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen for a first down. Sorenson stopped Reid for a two-yard gain and a turnover on downs, and the Chiefs only needed three plays to go 33-yards finding tight end Travis Kelce for a five-yard touchdown reception making it a 24-14 Texans lead. 

From that point, the Chiefs scored 41 unanswered points, and the unsuccessful fake punt has been met with much criticism along the way. 

"That was it," Sanders said of O'Brien's decision to call the fake punt in that situation. "That one play, he's going to live with that for the rest of his life."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

