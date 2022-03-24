Skip to main content

Deion Sanders Rips Texans, NFL Teams, for Skipping Draft Pro Day

Tigers head coach Deion Sanders just put the Texans on blast.

FRISCO - Jackson State conducted its Pro Day this week, and 22 NFL teams showed up as they prepped for the April NFL Draft.

Ten teams did not show up.

And Tigers head coach Deion Sanders just put them on blast.

deion crutch
Would Deion Sanders ever coach for the Cowboys
deion gurley clutch

“Where art thou?” chided the former Dallas Cowboys and NFL superstar, continuing his service as a powerful voice for HBCU schools. "Twenty-two teams. Twenty ... two ... teams. ... came to witness our kids in its entirety and I appreciate you.''

“But, there’s 32 teams in this Crayola box.”

"Coach Prime'' continued on, reading from a page as he called out every team that wasn’t in attendance.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17346431
Play

Ground and Pound: Texans Sign Old-School Fullback

The Texans are adding a versatile player to their offense in Browns Andy Janovich

By Cole Thompson50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
NFL
Play

Mock Draft: Texans Get Defensive in First Round

The Texans add a pass rusher and cornerback at their first two pick in the latest mock draft

By Cole Thompson57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
Davis Mills
Play

Davis Mills As QB No. 1, But ... Texans to Look At All Options In NFL Draft

Although Davis Mills impressed in 2021, the Houston Texans should still be looking at quarterback

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago

“Therefore, the Dolphins, the Broncos, the Texans, the Bills, the Buccaneers, the Ravens, the Panthers, the Browns, the Vikings and the Eagles ... Where art thou?” Sanders asked. “You could’ve sent somebody man, you could’ve shown up just a little bit.”

Sanders, a Hall of Fame talent, knows the truth about how this works. Those 10 teams - including the Houston Texans - apparently opted to not attend the Jackson State workout because - right or wrong - they've already scouted those players on some level, and don't think they're NFL prospects. ... despite the fact that Sanders is the overseer of a successful program.

Indeed, when he says teams should show up as a show of support, "Because our kids deserve it.” ... well, that's not how it works, either. It would be nice of the Dolphins, the Broncos, the Texans, the Bills, the Buccaneers, the Ravens, the Panthers, the Browns, the Vikings and the Eagles to attend in order to "support'' Jackson State. But that's not really their role.

It is worth nothing that no HBCU players were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. And it's worth noting that under coach Deion Sanders, that might soon change.

Said Deion via the Clarion Ledger:“That’s not going to happen again … My desire is seven to 10 players (get drafted) this year. Then we’re going to try to double that.”

USATSI_17346431
News

Ground and Pound: Texans Sign Old-School Fullback

By Cole Thompson50 minutes ago
NFL
News

Mock Draft: Texans Get Defensive in First Round

By Cole Thompson57 minutes ago
Davis Mills
News

Davis Mills As QB No. 1, But ... Texans to Look At All Options In NFL Draft

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Deshaun Watson disappointed
News

Crime & Punishment: Could NFL Still Suspend QB Deshaun Watson?

By Coty M. Davis22 hours ago
USATSI_17829564
News

Texans Watch Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller at Aggies Pro Day

By Matt GalatzanMar 22, 2022
marlon mack
News

Colts RB Marlon Mack Visits, Texans Cut 3: NFL Tracker

By Texans Daily StaffMar 22, 2022
Laremy Tunsil
News

Texans' Caserio on Improved Tunsil Relationship: 'Everybody Recalibrated'

By Coty M. DavisMar 22, 2022
Davis Mills, Rex Burkhead
News

Davis Mills' Future: Texans Franchise QB or Backup?

By Timm HammMar 22, 2022