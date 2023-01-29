DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top Texans candidate in recent days, and the expectation is now - with the Niners losing the NFC title game - that Houston can seal the deal here in the coming hours.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans watched intently as the San Francisco 49ers and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans - the former Texans standout player - lost the NFC title game on Sunday at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Too bad for DeMeco.

But now things get good - hopefully for DeMeco and the Texans.

Ryans has emerged as a top candidate in recent days, and the expectation is now that Houston can seal the deal here in the coming hours.

The Texans are closing in on the hire of their sixth head coach in franchise history, with Ryans a popular pick among fans and NFL people who are familiar with his work, from present boss Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco to former Texans teammate J.J. Watt. Ryans - who at one point in his career was in lawsuit-level conflict with the franchise - obviously would bring the potential to enhance a Houston defense that last year finished near the bottom of all statistical categories.

Ryans, 38, has elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. During the regular season, the 49ers recorded the second-most takeaways (30) while giving up an average of 16.3 points.

The Denver Broncos don't seem to still be in the Ryans hunt. And former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton doesn't seem to be in the Texans wishes.

The path is now clear for DeMeco Ryans to come home.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.