DeMeco Ryans Makes Bold Claim About Texans Offense
The Houston Texans fired Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. The Texans then hired Nick Caley to replace him, and Ryans shared his thoughts on the offense.
“It’s not just a cookie cutter offense, like hey we’re running the Rams offense. No, we’re running the Houston Texans offense," Ryans said.
The Texans have added a ton of weapons to their offense this offseason. They drafted wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel while trading for veteran wideout Christian Kirk. Houston also signed running back Nick Chubb in free agency.
“What excites me most about Caley’s offense is that it’s evolving and it’s being tailored to the Houston Texans & the guys we have on our roster," Ryans said.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud should benefit from the added weapons and new offensive scheme. In the 2024 season, Stroud completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
The 23-year-old has led the Texans to back-to-back AFC South titles, and Houston has the talent to win a third-straight and make a deep playoff run.
Ryans is confident in his new offensive coordinator, as the Texans' offense will look to take a jump in the 2025 season.
