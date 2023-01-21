HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, per a league source.

A former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and retired Pro Bowl linebacker, Ryans coaches a defense ranked first in scoring defense and total defense.

Ryans, 38, met with chairman and CEO Cal McNair, general manager Nick Caserio and other team officials, via a Zoom on Friday night.

Ryans interviewed with the Denver Broncos in-person and also has interviews with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

A year ago, Ryans withdrew his name from the Minnesota Vikings' coaching search.

"He's a great teacher," a 49ers defensive player said. "He's a great coach, great person. He's different than your typical coach. He played the game at a very high level and he's able to relate that to his players. Yes, he's special. He's a great leader."

Ryans is splitting his time between interviews and his primary focus; a divisional-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"With everything you do as a coach, you’re trying to crunch a lot of things in and dissect a lot of info in a certain amount of time," Ryans said. "Time management is crucial to have. I know how to make the main thing the main thing, and this week’s main thing is the Cowboys.”

Ryans agreed to interview with the Texans after contemplating whether to grant the request. In 2014, he filed a lawsuit against the Texans and the stadium authority for over $10 million after he tore his Achilles tendon at NRG Stadium. That shortened Ryans' career, which ended with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday, the Texans interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Ryans has made a strong impression.

"He's gonna be an unbelievable head coach," All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa said. "I think he’s just really figured out how to perfectly push us, but not push us too hard, not give us too much credit. It seems simple, but it’s really not. Just the way he is as a coach and a leader, he's the best coach I've been around."

