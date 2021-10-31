Demolished & Demoralized: Rams Blow Out of ‘Rotten’ Texans

''I want every play that we run for the defense to feel pressure,” Matthew Stafford says, “and for us to execute at a high level.” Mission accomplished in Houston.

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams have but maybe one thing in common: A trade involving a superstar quarterback is at the core everything happening with the organizations.

For Houston, though, the core is rotten, as it appears increasingly that Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline might leave the losing Texans and the embattled Deshaun Watson stuck with one another for the rest of this dismal year.

And for Los Angeles, 38-22 winners in Sunday’s Week 8 blowout at NRG Stadium? It’s very much about QB Matthew Stafford, who in the off-season engineered his way out of a Texans-esque situation in Detroit and into a Super Bowl contender in L.A.

''There's not many things he's not doing well, and that's a real positive,'' coach Sean McVay said in the week leading up to kickoff, as quoted by The Associated Press. ''I think that's a big reason why we are where we are right now.''

With this effort, Stafford (305 passing yards and three TDs) remains ranked statistically among the NFL’s top two or three QBs in the NFL. But numbers aren’t his goal.

''I want every play that we run for the defense to feel pressure,” he said, “and for us to execute at a high level.”

The Rams (7-1) created that pressure. The Texans, in losing a seventh straight game, fell to 1-7 and from rookie quarterback Davis Mills on down - despite the QB's late relative success - felt that pressure.

From Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. … to the “such a joke” locker-room unhappiness over this week’s trade-away of Mark Ingram … to most everything in between … the Texans are finding themselves getting demolished on Sundays …

And maybe spending the other six days of the week getting demoralized. .. though in fairness, the club did show late life as Mills ended with two TD passes (to rookie tight end Brevin Jordan and to Cooks) to create the illusion of a closer game.

Houston Coach David Culley knew what he was getting into this season and this week. And almost as a nod to knows dealing with Stafford and the Rams being 16-point favorites, he said the Texans’ focus was on the Texans.

''The challenge is moreso not them, but us,'' Culley said this week. ''For us to get our stuff right …. Not so much who we're playing, because it doesn't matter who we're playing if those things aren't corrected.''

Culley was right. And he might stay right for 10 more games. A great quarterback is a quick way to fix a football team. But in Houston? That spot - even as Mills shows a bit of promise - is overall rotten to the core.