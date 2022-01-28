Skip to main content

Deshaun's Deposition: Witness Won't Admit to Even Knowing Texans' QB

Attorneys for Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson have deposed 13 of his 22 alleged victims

As Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's Feb. 22 deposition date approaches, the law firm representing his 22 alleged sexual misconduct victims provided an insight into proceedings.

Bottom line: 13 of the 22 have been deposed by Watson's legal team.

"Of the 22 Plaintiffs, 13 have so far been deposed by Watson's legal team," the Buzbee Law Firm said in a statement. "The remainder of the Plaintiff's depositions are being scheduled. Depositions from other fact witnesses, to include Quincy Avery and Bryan Burney, are being scheduled."

Worth noting: Avery is Watson's personal coach; Burney his marketing manager.

"Two fact witness depositions have recently been taken," the statement continued. "One of the witnesses allegedly worked closely with the Texans' organization and coordinated massage sessions for Watson. That witness spent the entire hour of the deposition asserting her Fifth Amendment privilege; indeed, she wouldn't even admit that she knew Deshaun Watson."

The identity of the aforementioned witness has, of course, not been made public. However, it seems inevitable that questions will now be raised as to 'did anyone within the organization have any knowledge of what was allegedly going on?'

Regardless, Watson's deposition is set to take place on February 22nd. 

The outcome of these lawsuits will have wide-ranging ramifications for the alleged victims, Watson and the Texans.

Deshaun Watson Sticking With Houston Texans
For Watson, his career hangs in the balance and potential jail time could loom.

For the Texans, their ability to trade the wantaway quarterback is on the line.

The New York Giants have already ruled themselves out of the race for Watson after owner John Mara cited their salary cap issues and Watson's legal issues as reasons. The Miami Dolphins have continually been linked with Watson, and a deal was nearly struck in November.

Other teams to watch for, should Watson avoid a guilty verdict, could include Washington, the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

