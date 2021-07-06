'He's The Truth': Derrick Henry & NFL.com Rave About Texans 'Breakout' Star

What does 2020 NFL rushing yards leader Derrick Henry think of a Texans standout linebacker? And what does NFL.com think?

Last season, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry had a genuine shot at breaking Eric Dickerson's NFL record for single-season rushing yards. But one man got in his way, and that was Houston Texans linebacker, Zach Cunningham.

More of the same for Cunningham in 2021? NFL.com thinks so, labeling him the team's most likely "breakout star.''

Writes Adam Rank: "This might seem like a stretch because ... the dude led the league in tackles last year with 164. ... (But) I never hear him mentioned in the discussion of the top performers at the position. Probably because the Texans' defense hasn't been good. Maybe that can change this season with new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith. The Texans are going from the 3-4 to the Tampa 2, which is perfect for Zach. He could make a leap in recognition this year.''

And then there is the view of Henry, who recognizes Cunningham plenty already.

In an appearance earlier this year on the podcast 'Bussin With The Boys,' Henry discussed the moment in the final game of the season when Cunningham forced only his second lost fumble of the year and derailed his record-breaking momentum.

"If he doesn't hit that ball, how close do I get to that record?" said Henry, who went on to add that he is convinced that if it wasn't for Cunningham's forced fumble, and had he gotten that run and kept his momentum up, the record was his for the taking.

Of course, we now know it wasn't to be, and Henry was full of praise for the player who denied him the record.

"I don't know how he doesn't get more recognition than he does," said Henry. "You don't ignore the things that he be doing, he's the truth."

Regardless of how well Cunningham played, and how many tackles he racked up, the fact is he was playing for a team that went 4-12. Nobody on a losing team will get much credit.

But while outsiders may not have paid Cunningham much attention, it's clear that players were. And by the sounds of things, the coaches did, too. And now NFL.com is doing the same.

Moving forward, Henry is determined to push harder and reach that record. But with Cunningham now set to play in what is frequently described as a "linebacker-friendly'' scheme here in Houston, Henry might face another Cunningham-shaped roadblock against the Texans in 2021.

