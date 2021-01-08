Texans Top 4 Questions New GM Caserio Must Answer

The tenure of the new general manager should start by answering these simple questions.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have their new general manager, having picked from the tree of the Patriots and hiring Nick Caserio.

There's plenty for Caserio to do, but he would be wise to answer these four questions as soon as possible in his early weeks as the new leader of the Texans.

4. What is Jack Easterby's role in the organization going forward?

Jack Easterby's association is the main reason many are soured on the hiring of Nick Caserio. His hiring feels like Jack Easterby got his way and added the general manager candidate most likely to allow him to remain at NRG Stadium.

There is nothing to be done about Easterby's role in getting Caserio here. It's about what he can still do.

Easterby wasn't behind every bad move the Texans have made since firing Brian Gaine, but he's connected to them all. Many wonder how someone with so much negativity associated with him, despite the blindingly hilarious personal style of positivity of Easterby, can stick around.

Surely QB Deshaun Watson, author of a context-less tweet the evening of Caserio's hiring, wants to know as well.

There might not be an answer that will satisfy the masses. Many only want one thing for Easterby's future with the Texans: for him to not have one. But a reasonable explanation is due.

3. Why did New England struggle with the draft so much, and how involved were you in those struggles?

It has been a while since Tom Brady hasn't had to cover up multiple warts on the Patriots. Without Brady this past season, New England looked pedestrian. Sure, it wasn't just Brady's exit, but there wasn't a ton to make their future feel extremely bright.

In 19 years of dominance, it doesn't feel like Caserio and Bill Belichick ever found a wide receiver in the draft. They often depended on aging veterans for every last drop of what they had to give. Young players were slow to earn playing time.

There are definitely concerns with the ability of Caserio to draft effectively. He may have been a shrewd negotiator, but he's making the draft picks without Belichick to blame for ruining the process.

2. What was your assessment of the moves Bill O'Brien and Easterby made while they were in charge of the Houston Texans?

Nick Caserio has to give an honest assessment on a multitude of moves his former colleague Bill O'Brien and his buddy Easterby executed while running the Texans into the ground.

What did he make of the price tag for Laremy Tunsil? Would he have traded Jadeveon Clowney? What was his assessment of the Whitney Mercilus and Zach Cunningham extensions? Could he have found more value in a DeAndre Hopkins trade?

There is no way he can co-sign these moves as-is. Sure, he might want to focus on the future. That's understandable. Until he starts making his own moves, how he viewed those moves is a great way to start assessing him.

Oh, and it might give some insight to what Houston will now do with J.J. Watt as well.

1. Will you consider trading Deshaun Watson?

This is one of the easiest questions Nick Caserio will answer in his life. A simple "no'' will suffice and he can laugh off the notion. Anything other than a forceful denial of the possibility for Watson to get moved will ignite an eruption of unease around the organization.

This isn't a trap. It's the easiest question he could be asked, with the easiest answer. It would be extremely hard to mess up the response.

UPDATE: While we still take issue with the Pro Football Talk assertion that this is going to lead to a Watson trade demand (Houston is not trading him), both Rapoport and Schefter are now noting that the QB is unhappy about being excluded from the GM decision-making process.

And indeed, if this organization promised Watson that he was going to have a voice ... and then he learned about the Caserio hiring via social media? The Texans goofed. Again.

The proper handling here will allow Caserio to put at ease a fanbase battered by horrible decision-making. It also allows the new GM to speak directly to anyone in the circle of the franchise's quarterback who may be gossiping about unrest.

Of course, there's an even more direct way for Caserio to address Deshaun: Just call him on the phone.