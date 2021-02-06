Deshaun Desires A 'Double-Edged Sword'

"The sky is the limit for Deshaun,'' but the point is sound: If a team's price to acquire Watson is a handicap, he and his new team will be less likely to reach that sky.

Deshaun Watson is a weapon, in a football sense. And he wields a weapon, in the sense of having some authority over his NFL future. But it's that second weapon that comes with issues - double-edged issues, as former NFL QB Carson Palmer sees it.

“For Deshaun, it’s a little bit double-edged sword: if you want to go somewhere, they might have to give up three, four, who knows how many first-round draft picks,'' Palmer said on “The Jake Asman Show on SportsMap Radio.'' "And that inevitably is going to reflect on his career for the next three or four years if he doesn’t have first-round picks on his new team he’s going to.''

Watson, of course, is in conflict with the Houston Texans, causing the three-time Pro Bowler to request a trade. But Palmer's point is sensible: How deep will the next few years of his new roster be in a new city if it's devoid of the high picks that team will have sacrificed in trade?

Palmer has lived this very experience as a player. The Raiders once traded a first-round pick and a second-round pick to the Bengals for Palmer but subsequently saw their 8-8 finish in 2011 slip to 4-12 in 2012.

Palmer has lived another aspect of this: In 2008, he announced a "retirement'' in an effort to escape Cincinnati. In that sense, it's odd that he's instructing Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to "take less'' in his coming contract, just as it's odd to hear Brett Favre criticize Watson for trade-demand action that Favre himself did late in his career.

Palmer believes "the sky is the limit for Deshaun,'' but his point is sound: If a team's price to acquire Watson is a handicap, he and his new team will be less likely to reach that sky.