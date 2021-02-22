Deshaun Donates: Texans QB Feeds 10,000

Deshaun Watson gives back to the city of Houston and his hometown

HOUSTON - Amidst the reports and wondering on what will happen next, Deshaun Watson continues to give back. This time, it's in the place where it all began.

The 25-year-old starting quarterback for the Houston Texans returned to his hometown in Gainesville, Georgia, this past week, donating means to feed over 10,000 people this upcoming winter. Watson's agent, David Mulugheta, shared an image over social media capturing the moment.

In less than two weeks, Watson's donations have helped thousands during a difficult time. Despite dealing with the trade rumors and potential departure from the city of Houston, Watson's restaurant, Lefty Cheesesteaks, donated meals to police officers and frontline workers during the hard freeze.

Houston is currently in the middle of negotiations with Watson in hopes of keeping him for the long-term future. Following the hirings of Nick Caserio and David Culley, Watson asked for a trade from the franchise.

Watson's caring demeanor has been prevalent since being drafted 12th overall out of Clemson. During his first season, he donated his first game check to Texans' employees who were impacted by the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Watson's foundation also worked in a partnership with HEB and Reliant Energy, paying for grocery bills and power in low-income areas for over a year. His work has also spread much further than the Loop in Houston, playing an active role in that of his hometown.

Last season, despite the team’s 4-12 record, Watson set the Texans' franchise passing touchdown record with 33 scores. He also led the NFL in passing yards with 4,823 yards and was named to his third Pro Bowl.

