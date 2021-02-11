'Deshaun-Friendly': Winning Over Watson? Texans Must Win Free Agency

To win over Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans must win over in free agency

HOUSTON - The value of winning in free agency goes a long way. It's not just about adding the flashy names, but rather adding the right ones to contend immediately.

Take a look at Tampa Bay. Tom Brady was the crown jewel of the offseason, but he was one name. Others like Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette really were the x-factors down the stretch for the Buccaneers.

Need proof? Each player scored at least one touchdown on the way to a 31-9 victory in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The Houston Texans could make the rebuild feel small. After all, the AFC South is an ever-turning carousel of teams taking control of the top spot. The last team to repeat as a back-to-back winners? Houston in 2018-19.

The time before that? Houston in 2015-16.

According to sources talking to TexansDaily.com, Houston - with GM Nick Caserio not making him available for trade - has concerns about the fifth-year star quarterback suiting up for training camp.

Caserio's long history as the right-hand man to Bill Belichick should make him feel at home this season in Houston. Currently projected to be $13.4 million over the cap, the Texans should go for "fit'' over "feelings'' in 2021.

That starts by cutting ties with J.J. Watt.

Cutting the three-time Defensive Player of the Year would free up $17.5 million in cap space for Houston. The 31-year-old defensive end has stated he hopes to play for a contender entering the back years.

Is Houston that in 2021? For the time being, no.

The Texans would then have to cut ties with several names. David Johnson, Duke Johnson, Benardrick McKinney and Zach Fulton all could have restructured deals or be hitting the open market.

With the money saved, it'll be about building around Watson.

The first name that comes to mind would be Will Fuller. After playing the secondary receiver role behind DeAndre Hopkins, Fuller stepped up as the leading man. In 11 games, Fuller posted a career-best 879 yards and eight touchdowns before being hit with a PED suspension.

Watson has stated multiple time his hopes of Fuller remaining in Houston past the 2020 season. Fuller could sign a one-year deal, bet on himself and hope for more money in 2021. The Texans could also franchise tag him for a season, guaranteeing his role with the team in 2021.

The second spot would be finding a stable No.2 cornerback. As you can see below, there is gossip about the idea of chasing Dallas Cowboys corner Chidobe Awuzie on the perimeter.

If they miss on him, nickel defender Jourdan Lewis, also of Dallas, could come at a bargain price.

The ultimate back-up to watch for will be Gareon Conley. The Texans shipped a third-round pick to the Raiders in 2019 for his services the remainder of the year. Last season, he spent the entire year on the injured reserve.

Would a year be a cheap option, but would it add quality for the outside in new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith's coverage plans?

Every deal made by Houston this offseason will need to add value. Not just in the form of dollar and cents, but rather the tune of production. Sometimes is best to go cheap and build up than swing for the fences and strike out.

Caserio and Belichick rarely went for the home-run signings in Foxborough. They still won three rings in the 2010s. Caserio's task in Houston can be similar, with one big change: Because of what this front office has done to itself, it needs to make moves that are "Deshaun-friendly.''