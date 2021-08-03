Deshaun Day Off? Watson Misses Texans Practice

Deshaun Watson is not on the field for the start of padded practice Tuesday afternoon

HOUSTON -- For those wondering if Deshaun Watson would be taking live snaps as padded practice began for the Houston Texans Tuesday, think again. Watson was not on the field when the team took early reps.

Watson, who wants to be traded, continues to report to camp to avoid the league's $50,000 fine. Currently, he the last quarterback on the depth chart for practice and has not partaken in drills outside of individual reps with the others QBs.

As of this time, the Texans have not commented on the reason for Watson's absence. Head coach David Culley will likely answer Watson questions and his future with the organization after practice.

Although a trade is expected at some point, this might not be the case. On Monday, the 25-year-old went to the sideline to have a trainer examine his ankle. Watson returned to the field and stood by himself as the rest of the roster finished team drills in the red zone.

Watson currently is still facing 22 civil lawsuits of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. The NFL has not come to a ruling yet on Watson status for the start of the 2021 campaign.

