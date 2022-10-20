Former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson wasted no time "putting together a drive'' as a new member of the Cleveland Browns, as demonstrated in a newly released video of the quarterback being pulled over in Ohio for driving over 97 miles per hour where the posted speed limit is 70.

This incident took place back in June, in Sandusky, Ohio, not long after the Texans engineered a blockbuster trade that granted him his exit from Houston.

In the video, you can see Watson being pulled over to the side of a highway in his G-Wagon.

Watson was ultimately issued a ticket after what seemed to be a pleasant enough exchange with the police. When all was said and done, the Pro Bowl quarterback was to pay a $185 fine. ... which he can certainly afford after being signed by the Browns to an extension worth a total of $230 million - fully guaranteed.

Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension for his alleged sexual behavior with an assortment of women who he hired as massage therapists. Watson is eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 28. Maybe not coincidentally, the NFL schedule-makers being as clever as they are, that eligibility makes it likely that he will have replaced sub Jacoby Brissett at QB and will be back in Houston to play against the Texans on Dec. 4.

Driving safely, the good people of Houston hope.

