Skip to main content

Deshaun Drive: VIDEO - Houston Texans Ex Watson Deals with Police; Driving 97 MPH in Browns Country

Houston Texans ex Deshaun Watson was ultimately issued a ticket after what seemed to be a pleasant enough exchange with the police in his new Cleveland Browns territory.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson wasted no time "putting together a drive'' as a new member of the Cleveland Browns, as demonstrated in a newly released video of the quarterback being pulled over in Ohio for driving over 97 miles per hour where the posted speed limit is 70.

This incident took place back in June, in Sandusky, Ohio, not long after the Texans engineered a blockbuster trade that granted him his exit from Houston.

In the video, you can see Watson being pulled over to the side of a highway in his G-Wagon. 

Watson was ultimately issued a ticket after what seemed to be a pleasant enough exchange with the police. When all was said and done, the Pro Bowl quarterback was to pay a $185 fine. ... which he can certainly afford after being signed by the Browns to an extension worth a total of $230 million - fully guaranteed.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension for his alleged sexual behavior with an assortment of women who he hired as massage therapists. Watson is eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 28. Maybe not coincidentally, the NFL schedule-makers being as clever as they are, that eligibility makes it likely that he will have replaced sub Jacoby Brissett at QB and will be back in Houston to play against the Texans on Dec. 4.

Driving safely, the good people of Houston hope.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_18341929
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline

By Coty M. Davis
Could Alabama Crimson Tide edge defender Will Anderson Jr. be the Houston Texans' top draft pick in 2023?
Houston Texans Latest News

Pass Rush a Primary Need in Too Early Texans Draft Talk

By David Harrison
davante adams 1
Houston Texans Latest News

Davante Adams 'Push'? Texans at Raiders: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

By Zach Dimmitt
Houston Texans executives Jack Easterby (right), Nick Caserio (left)
Houston Texans Latest News

‘Character’ Flaw: Jack Easterby’s Time With Patriots Foreshadowed Acrimonious End With Texans

By Mike D'Abate
John Perry
Houston Texans Latest News

Former Texans Coach John Perry Demoted From Offensive Coordinator Position at Sam Houston

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_18540922
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Brevin Jordan Returns To Practice Following Week 6 Bye

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19027822
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Coach Lovie Smith on Going to Longhorns Game: 'Had a Blast'

By Zach Dimmitt
easter
Houston Texans Latest News

Jack Easterby Says 'Goodbye' To Houston Texans In 'Appreciation' Statement

By Mike Fisher