Deshaun Watson A 'Serial Predator,' Accuser Says Of Texans QB

An incendiary label is thrown at Watson, as his attorney notes, "fairness to the accused is equally as important.''

One of the most recent lawsuits filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is being accused of having committed acts of sexual assault and misconduct, alleges that Watson is a "serial predator.''

The 14th case may be the most damning to date.

As noted by ESPN's Sarah Barshop, a traveling massage therapist says in the 14th lawsuit against the star player that she believes as a result of an alleged incident that occurred in California, Watson is a "serial predator'' allegedly told the woman after the alleged inappropriate conduct, "I will not have you sign a NDA but don't ever talk about this."

Watson, 25, who had previously requested a trade away from the Texans this offseason, has denied any wrongdoing. His attorney Rusty Hardin says the player is being "blackmailed'' and is questioning the credibility of the accusers in his response to the lawsuits. Hardin also says opposing attorney Tony Buzbee is using social media to create a "circus atmosphere.''

“I want to emphasize,'' Hardin said in a statement, "that we and Deshaun recognize that sexual assault and harassment are not only unlawful, but morally wrong. It takes courage for women to come forward to report being mistreated, particularly when they attach their names to a lawsuit. We do not take these allegations lightly. However, fairness to the accused is equally as important.''

Buzbee has said he intends to submit affidavits and evidence to the Houston Police Department and the Houston district attorney, and that he will work with the NFL on ongoing investigations into the allegations.

Regardless of the outcome of the lawsuits, Watson - who reportedly was going to get his wish to be traded before this latest flurry of negative news - could face punishment via the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

