Watson Agent Tweets About 'Nepotism' During Texans Hire

The agent for Deshaun Watson had his twitter fingers going as the Texans introduced their new general manager.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans introduced their new general manager on Friday and amidst reports of the quarterback's unhappiness, his agent took to Twitter.

Deshaun Watson's representative is the powerful and respected David Mulugheta, and as the press conference with Texans chairman Cal McNair and new general manager Nick Caserio got underway in the noon hour, Mulugheta tweeted what many took as a sharp criticism of the Texans.

"Nepotism at an all time high," he tweeted. "Shout out to those of us who got it out the mud."

Mulugheta would delete the tweet and claim it was about politics.

But, he would follow up and say nepotism also was alive and well in the NFL, too.

"With that said, it’s definitely alive and well in the NFL as well,' he tweeted.

Nepotism is defined as "the practice among those with power or influence of favoring relatives or friends, especially by giving them jobs."

READ MORE: Will He Do Jack? Easterby's New Houston Texans Role

If indeed Jack Easterby helped get Nick Caserio the highly-sought-after general manager job, it could be considered nepotism. And Caserio didn't shy away from his relationship and history with Easterby, explaining they've known each other for a long time and that he respects Easterby.

He even said Easterby helped him "a lot personally" through the year and that he's always leaned on Easterby.

It is easy to see how the hiring of Caserio could come off as nepotism to some.

Mulugheta, when pressed on the timing of his since-deleted tweet, explained via Twitter that football doesn't rule him.

"I know it may seem crazy,'' he wrote, "but my life isn’t consumed by the NFL. I have a brother and sister in politics and we do have convo’s that don’t relate to football, believe it or not."

He can tout it as a coincidence, but we know Mulugheta to have an acute awareness of timing and of optics - as it relates to his own business, and in this case as it relates to the franchise that Deshaun Watson is so upset with how things have transpired over the past five days that he's apparently refusing to communicate with the team.

READ MORE: Texans Tracker: OC Tim Kelly Interview - The 2 Reasons Why

Meanwhile, the Texans seem intent on fixing the optics by including coordinator Tim Kelly - a Watson favorite - on their head-coach interview list.