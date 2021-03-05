Watson And Texans? All-Pro Pal Reveals Truth

LA Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey discussed Deshaun Watson's standoff with the Houston Texans, and if he can see the quarterback returning to NRG Stadium.

As the standoff between Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans drags with both parties saying little publically about the issues in hand, Thursday brought us an interesting peek behind the curtain. Friend of Watson and current LA Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey spoke to Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter about the situation and gave his insight and opinion on the matter.

And when asked how serious Watson is about wanting change and not coming in until he sees said change, Ramsey was brutally honest in his response.

"Extremely serious," said Ramsey. "I highly doubt he'll ever suit up in a Texans uniform again. He's very serious."

Now, there is a big difference between highly doubting he will suit up in Houston again, and knowing he won't' suit up again. So, if nothing else, Texans fans have the slightest crumb of comfort to draw from that.

But regardless, Ramsey was sympathetic with Watson's situation and explained how he believes things went wrong.

"They probably had an understanding before he signed that of 'okay, we're going to empower you.' You don't give someone that much money and not give them power," said Ramsey.

"So I'm sure there's a sense of, 'Okay, now I've got y'all's ear a little bit, y'all are going to hear me, decisions here, decisions there, we're going to work together,' in a sense a partnership. And they didn't hold up their end of the bargain, but what has he done? He's continued to hold up his end of the bargain, he's continued to go out there and lead them."

Despite his top receiver DeAndre Hopkins being traded away prior to the 2020 season, seeing his head coach Bill O'Brien lose his job early in the season, and being sacked 49 times, Watson still went on to record a career year, leading the NFL in passing yards.

And yet it wasn't enough, as the Texans finished the year 4-12.

"We have a small window in the NFL and you make your money and that's cool but you want to win, the great ones want to win, we want to win a Super Bowl," said Ramsey. "And you've got to take your opportunities, you've got to take your chances when you can."

This offseason, Watson is taking his chance and pushing for change, whether that be within NRG Stadium, or for a change of scenery entirely. And Ramsey was keen to point out that despite all the negative press Watson has had to endure in recent weeks, he continues to hold up his end of the bargain.

"He's a great man," said Ramsey. "Even now when people are trying to crucify him and talk bad on his name, he's still out there doing things for the community in Houston."

Only time will tell if this relationship can be salvaged or if Watson's search for a Super Bowl will need to continue in pastures new.

