Deshaun - And Texans' 'Other' QB Problem

The Houston Texans might not be ready to part way with Deshaun Watson, but they need a backup plan

HOUSTON - The release of J.J. Watt was always a plan for the Houston Texans this offseason. The departure of Deshaun Watson isn't.

Watson has requested a trade following actions by the team's front office. Sources continue to tell TexansDaily.com that new general manager Nick Caserio has no intention of giving up on the team MVP.

But does that position solidify the roster? Does that mean Watson will report to OTAs? To training camp? For the regular season?

Houston must deal in realities here and not just platitudes. It needs to look at all options this offseason. That includes potentially finding a backup quarterback that could start in a pinch.

Watson will hopefully remain a Texan for the future. Caserio's one job this offseason is to fix the wrongs made prior to his arrival. Watson, who agreed to a four-year $156 million deal last September, will remain under contract through the 2025 season, but ... Both parties could go into a tug-o-war until a trade either forced or Watson agrees to the vision moving forward.

In either event, a QB is needed. Another QB.

The Dallas Cowboys last year lost Dak Prescott but (sorta) stayed afloat because of Andy Dalton. The Washington Football Team used four QBs, with reclamation project Alex Smith coming off the bench to help them win the NFC East.

There are NFL people who think the backup QB is "the 12th starter.'' Who does that for Houston?

Watson is coming off a career year in which he led the league in passing yards. He also re-set the franchise's touchdown record with 33 scores. Houston finished 4-12 due to the 30th ranked defense.

Imagine the same defense with Watson now out? That alone proves Houston needs an upgrade under center.

The Texans never had to rely on A.J. McCarron in the passing game. Last season, he played two snaps and made $4 million. Is the 30-year-old a keeper, capable of stepping into a starting role?

Should McCarron leave in free agency, Houston will have multiple options to enhance the position. Dalton, Jameis Winston, Jacoby Brissett, Cam Newton and Ryan Fitzpatrick all could be quality options. From there, it'll all be on pricing or fit in new head coach David Culley's system.

But all of those guys have won NFL games as starters.

Teams live or die by quarterbacks in today's game. Teams will keep calling, Caserio will keep hanging up. But Houston should soon be using the phone to accomplish something else: Find another QB.

It can be a sensitive issue; How do the Texans demonstrate that they're "all-in'' with Watson while also recruiting help at the position? But the fact is, Houston needs insurance for when Watson is here. And Houston needs insurance if Watson isn't here.

