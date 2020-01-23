State of The Texans
Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil Representing the Texans at the 2020 Pro Bowl

Patrick D. Starr

In a cold Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Houston Texans Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil are making the best of the even. Watson took part in the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge while Tunsil soaked up the first-ever appearance of his career at the Pro Bowl.

Watson even met up with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and discussed the possibility of the two signal-callers getting together this off-season to workout. 

Texans Justin Reid to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Houston Texans’ safety Justin Reid will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Patrick D. Starr

Anthony Weaver's "Attention to Detail" Will Help the Texans Defense

Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus and Brennan Scarlett are looking forward to getting to work with new defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver.

Patrick D. Starr

Anthony Weaver Promoted to the Texans Defensive Coordinator

Houston Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver will take over the defense for the 2020 season and replace Romeo Crennel.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Part Ways with Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen

The Houston Texans have fired their Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen heading into the 2020 season. Olsen helped set up the Texans cap situation and contracts for the organization for the past 13 seasons.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien's Lack of Words Signaled Change Was Coming for the Texans

Head coach Bill O'Brien's final press conferences of the season was a precursor of the changes coming to the organization leading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Patrick D. Starr

Ten Things to Know on Texans Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver

Houston Texans have named defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator. Here are ten things to know about the Texans new defensive coordinator.

Patrick D. Starr

Romeo Crennel Not Expected to Run the Texans Defense in 2020

The Houston Texans defense appears to be ready to move on without Romeo Crennel for the 2020 and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver is the favorite to land the position.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans and John Pagano Part Ways Heading into 2020

Houston Texans outside linebacker coach John Pagano has been dismissed from the coaching staff according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Rick Leonard to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed offensive tackle Rick Leonard to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr