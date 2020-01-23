Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil Representing the Texans at the 2020 Pro Bowl
Patrick D. Starr
In a cold Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Houston Texans Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil are making the best of the even. Watson took part in the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge while Tunsil soaked up the first-ever appearance of his career at the Pro Bowl.
Watson even met up with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and discussed the possibility of the two signal-callers getting together this off-season to workout.