Deshaun Watson and the Post-Season are a Good Combination for the Texans

Houston, Texas- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson this weekend in the Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs will mark his third career start in the playoffs.

Watson is already threatening the Texans post-season record books in his just his third season in the NFL and second consecutive season of leading the team to the post-season.

Take a look.

What to Watch for Deshaun Watson Heading Into the Divisional Round

Needs over 200 passing yards and 50 yards rushing to become the second player in NFL history to post those numbers in three playoff games joining Colin Kaepernick.

Needs 124 passing yards to pass former Texans quarterback Matt Schaub (605) for the most career postseason passing yards in franchise history.

Needs one passing touchdown to pass Brock Osweiler and Matt Schaub for themes career postseason passing touchdowns in franchise history.

Needs to passing touchdowns to become the second player in Texans history to throw to touchdowns in a postseason game. Matt Schaub did it in the 2012 Divisional Round at New England.

Needs 35 rushing yards to pass Lamar Miller (165) for the second-most career postseason rushing yards in franchise history. Arian Foster leads the franchise in postseason history with 515.

Needs one rushing touchdown to become the second player in franchise history with multiple rushing touchdowns in the postseason. Arian Foster leads the franchise in postseason history with five.

