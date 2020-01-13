State of The Texans
Deshaun Watson Backs Bill O'Brien as the Texans Head Coach

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans suffered one of their most disappointing losses in franchise history losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 51-31 at Arrowhead Stadium. With the Texans up 24-0 at one point, the Texans imploded and saw the Chiefs come roaring back to close the game out with 41 unanswered points. 

With many disappointed in the outcome of the game and questions, if head coach Bill O'Brien is the coach for the Texans, quarterback Deshaun Watson made sure to back his coach when questioned about him. 

When asked if O'Brien is the right coach for the Texans, Watson fired back without hesitation.

"No doubt," Watson answered. "I mean, you might have doubt, but there's no doubt. I mean, I love that man. I'm going to play hard for that man, and I mean y'all can say whatever y'all want to say through all the media and all the writing, but as long as I'm at quarterback, he's cool with me. 

Watson had a strong game against the Chiefs throwing for 388 yards with three total touchdowns and no turnovers. It was not enough offense to help the Texans, but his effort, according to Watson, is based on him playing hard for his head coach. 

"He's got my heart," Watson continued. "He's going to get all my 110% every time I step on that field. Y'all can say whatever, but I'm always be rooting for that man and going to play hard for him."

Texans Justin Reid Lowers the Boom on Tyreek Hill

On a key third-down play, Houston Texans safety Justin Reid was able to deliver a legal hit on Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to force a punt.

Patrick D. Starr

Footballfan55

Deshaun Watson Hits Darren Fells to Extend Texans Lead to 21-0

Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells continued his red-zone presence by catching a four-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to extend their lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter.

Patrick D. Starr

Footballfan55

Bill O'Brien Expects Romeo Crennel Back with the Texans in 2020

After the Houston Texans defense was shredded by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for 51-points. Head coach Bill O'Brien expects Romeo Crennel to be back with the coaching staff in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Footballfan55

Houston Texans Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins Gets X-Rays on Ribs

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had x-rays at halftime after injuring himself on the final offensive play of the first half.

Patrick D. Starr

Footballfan55

J.J. Watt Disappointed The Texans Defense Could Not Get a Stop When Needed

Houston Texans J.J. Watt was disappointed in the defenses effort against the Kansas City Chiefs and he shouldered the blame for their performance.

Patrick D. Starr

Chiefs Run Out of Firework Due to the 51 Points Put on the Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs had to apologize to their fans due to running out of fireworks for putting up 51 points on the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Squander 24-0 Lead and Trip to the AFC Title Game in Horrid Loss to the Chiefs

The Houston Texans dropped a golden opportunity to advance to the AFC Championship game losing a 24 point lead allowing the Kansas City Chiefs to storm back for a 51-31 loss.

Patrick D. Starr

Lonnie Johnson and Barkevious Mingo Team Up to Help Texans to 14-0 Lead vs. Chiefs

Barkevious Mingo blocked a Kansas City Chiefs punt early in the first quarter and Lonnie Johnson Jr. recovered it for a 10 yard return to put the Houston Texans up 14-0.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Kenny Stills Starts the Game with 54-Yard Touchdown Catch

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills breaks open the Divisional Game with a 54-yard touchdown reception from Deshaun Watson.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: A Look at the Texans Gameday Roster vs. the Chiefs

The Houston Texans are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs and here is a look at their game day roster after the release of the inactive. Will Fuller is active and the cornerback group will have to help the safety group.

Patrick D. Starr