Deshaun Watson Backs Bill O'Brien as the Texans Head Coach

The Houston Texans suffered one of their most disappointing losses in franchise history losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 51-31 at Arrowhead Stadium. With the Texans up 24-0 at one point, the Texans imploded and saw the Chiefs come roaring back to close the game out with 41 unanswered points.

With many disappointed in the outcome of the game and questions, if head coach Bill O'Brien is the coach for the Texans, quarterback Deshaun Watson made sure to back his coach when questioned about him.

When asked if O'Brien is the right coach for the Texans, Watson fired back without hesitation.

"No doubt," Watson answered. "I mean, you might have doubt, but there's no doubt. I mean, I love that man. I'm going to play hard for that man, and I mean y'all can say whatever y'all want to say through all the media and all the writing, but as long as I'm at quarterback, he's cool with me.

Watson had a strong game against the Chiefs throwing for 388 yards with three total touchdowns and no turnovers. It was not enough offense to help the Texans, but his effort, according to Watson, is based on him playing hard for his head coach.

"He's got my heart," Watson continued. "He's going to get all my 110% every time I step on that field. Y'all can say whatever, but I'm always be rooting for that man and going to play hard for him."

