Deshaun Watson vs. Houston Texans: Must-Watch Reunion Game

A reunion game that will be must-watch; the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Texans at NRG Stadium.

Anticipation is building for the NFL to release the full 2022 schedule on May 12. The Houston Texans enter a new era with Lovie Smith as head coach and without quarterback Deshaun Watson on the roster. With the Texans heavily involved with the craziest offseason in league history, there will be a lot to watch when Houston takes the field this season.

A reunion game that will be must-watch; the matchup between Watson's Cleveland Browns and the Texans at NRG Stadium

Both teams will probably say all the polite things leading up the to game, but all the dynamics and drama are ever-present. Does the person who is reunited against a former team always care more than the franchise? Possibly. However, the Texans dark cloud was lifted when Watson, who still faces 22 civil lawsuits and potential discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy, agreed to be traded to Cleveland. 

After five years in Houston, Watson didn't take a snap for Houston amidst the charges and an unfulfilled trade request with the Houston front office. Watson signed a five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million deal with the Browns. Watson will likely face a suspension from the league to start the 2022 NFL season.

Despite owning the worst odds to win the AFC South by a long shot (+2600), the future looks brighter for the Texans after a steady NFL Draft haul. After making four trades, general manager Nick Caserio's Texans ended up with nine players, including five within the top 75

Other notable reunion games to be played in 2022 include: Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz playing the Eagles in Philadelphia, New England Patriots coach Josh McDaniels at the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson vs. the Seahawks in Seattle. 

Of the Texans' 17 games, a reunion with Watson on the field will be a must-see. 

