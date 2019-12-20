State of The Texans
Deshaun Watson Closing In On The Texans Single-Season Passing Touchdown Mark

Patrick D. Starr

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working on a plan to slow Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Saturday. Watson continues to be the one player that can jump-start the Texans with his play on the field. 

This season through 14 games, Watson he has thrown for 3,668 yards completing 67.8% of his passes for 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while rushing for seven touchdowns and catching another. His 26 passing touchdowns tied his career-high, and he is just three touchdowns away from tying the franchise record of 29 in a season set by Matt Schaub in 2009. 

Tasked to slow him down, Buccaneers' defensive coordinator Todd Bowles got a first-hand look at him last season as the head coach of the New York Jets. 

Bowles appreciates everything that Watson brings as a quarterback to the game. 

"Besides the athleticism and him being able to run and throw," Bowles said of Watson. "I think he's a winner. I think he competes, and when the game gets tight, he knows he has to make a play."

Bowles continued, "He is confident he can make a play, and you appreciate that when you're playing certain people, and I appreciate that in him."

During Watson's time at Clemson, he and Buccanneers' head coach Bruce Arians struck up a friendship. Arians would visit Clemson to see his friend Dabo Swinney and that started mutual respect between the two over the years. 

"He's just amazing," Arians explained. "He's one of my favorite players. Everything that he can do that's designed, but then when he gets into backyard football, he's the best there is I think right now, he and Russell Wilson, when they start creating stuff. He's a magical player."

Arians has dealt with a player in Watson's mold before, and it was the Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson. As the Arizona Cardinals head coach, Arians sees strong similarities between Watson and Wilson's game. 

"Yeah, a lot of Russell Wilson," Arians said of Watson's style of play. "He's got that deep ball like Russell. When he scrambles he's not looking to run, he's looking to fire that thing deep, and they've got those three fast guys that are always going deep. But then he can also beat you with his legs in the zone read and those things. Of the guys I've seen the most of, I would have to compare him to Russell."

