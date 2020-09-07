Watson Commitment To Texans Includes No-Trade Clause

We can all get a bit lost in the mind-boggling dollars involved in big-money contracts like the one Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. It's a $156 million extension ... It's got a total value of $177.54 million.

Mind-boggling.

But there is clarity and simplicity in one aspect of Watson's deal.

It features a no-trade clause.

As John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports, that's not an especially common thing in NFL contracts. But the clause speaks to each sides' willingness to envision this as a "Texan For Life'' sort of an agreement, one that contractually takes Watson through the 2025 NFL season. ... but that also builds a foundation beyond that.

And the parts of that commitment that aren't on paper are being addresses in Watson’s words.

Early Saturday, he wrote on social media, "I couldn’t be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston, the city that I’ve grown to love so much and now call my home.”

Later, in an emotional press conference (brilliantly choreographed by the Texans PR staff, by the way), Watson added, "The money is amazing, it's life-changing, it's great, but the biggest thing is for the McNair family, OB (Bill O'Brien), Jack (Easterby), to just trust in me and believe in me that I'm their guy, I'm their quarterback, that's the biggest thing. That really touches me."

.Watson, 24, is 24-13 in the regular season after three seasons in Houston, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 9,716 yards with 71 touchdowns and two Pro Bowls. His opportunity to continue to build on that legacy - and that win-loss record - comes in the NFL's season-opener when his Texans play at Kansas City against the defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs.