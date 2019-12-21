Deshaun Watson Credits The Texans Success to Bill O'Brien

With the Houston Texans walking off the field at Raymond James Stadium after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20, it marked their 10th regular-season win of the year.

The Texans have won back to back AFC South titles and four of the last five with only the 2017 crown alluding them. Posting winning seasons five of the six seasons since Bill O'Brien took over in 2014, the Texans have changed their ways from an organization only winning two division crowns from 2002-2013.

The Texans have turned the keys of the organization over to quarterback Deshaun Watson. Who has helped lead the Texans to 19 regular-season wins over the past two seasons, and Watson feels that the Texans' success starts with O'Brien.

"I mean, it just starts with the head coach and the front office," Watson said of the Texans' recent success. "I've only been here for two. So, I'm on the back end of those last four, but definitely, starts with how they run things up front and the guys that they want in the locker room, and the way that we prepare and the way that we go about our business. So, it definitely starts up there."

It has been an up and down tenure for O'Brien pushing the limits on his power inside the organization, but it has yielded results. O'Brien has infused winning ways since he arrived, and now he is trying to get the organization to start thinking bigger.

"I mean everybody knows, in the National Football League," O'Brien explained. "That the ultimate goal is the ultimate goal, but I think we have done some good things here. We've won the Division four out of five years, we've won it with different types of teams."

O'Brien continued, "We've done it two years in a row with a great young quarterback and really good team around him. I think we, our coaching staff, our players have overcome a lot of things injuries different things that have happened and just stay the course, and I think anytime you can win double-digit games two years in a row in this league, I think it's good."

The Texans are looking for more, but their string of success in the AFC South has set the bar for them to start competing for more. The Texans are looking for more heading into the playoffs.

"I think it's something that is a good thing," O'Brien said of winning the AFC South. "But you know there are obviously other things that we're building towards and that we're a long way off from that. We've got to keep trying to get better."

