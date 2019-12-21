State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Deshaun Watson Credits The Texans Success to Bill O'Brien

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans walking off the field at Raymond James Stadium after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20, it marked their 10th regular-season win of the year. 

The Texans have won back to back AFC South titles and four of the last five with only the 2017 crown alluding them. Posting winning seasons five of the six seasons since Bill O'Brien took over in 2014, the Texans have changed their ways from an organization only winning two division crowns from 2002-2013. 

The Texans have turned the keys of the organization over to quarterback Deshaun Watson. Who has helped lead the Texans to 19 regular-season wins over the past two seasons, and Watson feels that the Texans' success starts with O'Brien. 

"I mean, it just starts with the head coach and the front office," Watson said of the Texans' recent success. "I've only been here for two. So, I'm on the back end of those last four, but definitely, starts with how they run things up front and the guys that they want in the locker room, and the way that we prepare and the way that we go about our business. So, it definitely starts up there."

It has been an up and down tenure for O'Brien pushing the limits on his power inside the organization, but it has yielded results. O'Brien has infused winning ways since he arrived, and now he is trying to get the organization to start thinking bigger. 

"I mean everybody knows, in the National Football League," O'Brien explained. "That the ultimate goal is the ultimate goal, but I think we have done some good things here. We've won the Division four out of five years, we've won it with different types of teams."

O'Brien continued, "We've done it two years in a row with a great young quarterback and really good team around him. I think we, our coaching staff, our players have overcome a lot of things injuries different things that have happened and just stay the course, and I think anytime you can win double-digit games two years in a row in this league, I think it's good."

The Texans are looking for more, but their string of success in the AFC South has set the bar for them to start competing for more. The Texans are looking for more heading into the playoffs. 

"I think it's something that is a good thing," O'Brien said of winning the AFC South. "But you know there are obviously other things that we're building towards and that we're a long way off from that. We've got to keep trying to get better."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Deshaun Watson Has His "Shot" In the Playoffs Once Again

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson have their shot for bigger things in 2019 after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to clinch the AFC South title.

Texans Want Whitney Mercilus Part of the Team Moving Into 2020

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus was able to notch two sacks in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Bill O'Brien wants Mercilus back in 2020 and made it clear they want him moving forward.

Texans Scratch Out Win Against the Bucs - Clinch The AFC South

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans played a sloppy game but were able to piece together a defensive and special teams performance to top the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Texans Will Fuller Leaves Game Against Bucs With Groin Injury

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver left the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a groin injury.

J.J. Watt Expected To Return For the Texans For the Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Houston Texans J.J. Watt on the practice field and back in uniform for the playoffs.

Kenny Stills Continues to Show He Belongs with the Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans allowing Kenny Stills to be himself has allowed him to thrive in his his role in 2019.

"This Is Where I Am, This Is Where I Want to Be" Vernon Hargreaves, III Wants to Remain With the Texans for the Long Haul

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III has spoken highly of the organization that claimed him off of waivers and he wants to make it his longterm home.

Deshaun Watson Closing In On The Texans Single-Season Passing Touchdown Mark

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson is three passing touchdowns from tying the franchise record for most touchdown passes in a season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand in his way on Saturday.

Texans Vernon Hargreaves, III Is Not Calling It a Revenge Game Against the Buccaneers

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Vernon Hargreaves III knows there will be plenty of trash talking on Saturday against his former team but he has no ill-will towards them for releasing him earlier in the season.

Texans D.J. Reader Feels It Is "Bad News For Everybody Else" If J.J. Watt Returns This Season

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans D.J. Reader is excited about the fact that J.J. Watt has an outside chance of returning this season from a torn pectoral injury that he suffered in week eight.