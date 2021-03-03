Watson ‘Deserves To Be Happy.” Says Texans Ex Watt

Speaking to the media as a member of the Arizona Cardinals for the first time on Tuesday, J.J. Watt spoke about his friendship with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and his desire for Watson to be happy.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (that still feels odd to write) spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since joining his new team out in Pheonix. The now-former Houstonian was asked during his introductory press conference about Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, a player who has been steadfast in his desire to leave the franchise this year.

"I love Deshaun, we speak often," said Watt.

"He's an incredible player, but he's an incredible person. He's a special human being. And he's obviously unbelievably talented as an athlete, but he's also just a great person. The one thing I want for Deshaun Watson is for him to be happy, he deserves it, and I want him to be happy. So, whatever that looks like for him, that's what I want for him."

Watt's public support for Watson in his desire to leave the Texans comes as no surprise given their outspoken support for each other since the quarterback's arrival at NRG Stadium in 2017.

A prime example of this 'bromance' comes in one particular exchange between Watt and Watson as they walked off the field together at the end of the 2020 season, with the defensive end apologizing for wasting one of his then teammate's years.

Regardless, Watt is not the first former Texan to have given him their public blessing to look elsewhere for playing time, with former All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson another notable name to have done so.

Today's comments from Watt may not have been as scathing as Johnson's, however, they certainly won't help the public's perception of Houston's front office as their reputation continues to crumble on an almost daily basis.

