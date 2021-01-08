Deshaun, Bieniemy and Now Eberflus: Another Texans Screw-Up?

The most important week in Houston Texans history has become an ignominious one, married by the rumor that the star quarterback doesn't want to be here and marred by the fact that a top coaching candidate definitely does not

"Ignominious'' is the word I think we're looking for here.

Deshaun Watson is upset because he was told he'd be included in discussions about the front-office job openings ... and then the Houston Texans forgot to keep their pledge.

Supporters of Eric Bieniemy (maybe including QB Watson) are upset because there are six NFL head coaching openings, and the Chiefs coordinator is being interviewed for five of them ... but not for the Texans'.

And now Texans fans should be upset because Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who is in high demand for potential head coaching jobs, has declined the Texans' interview offer.

It will eventually be revealed why Eberflus, who has never before been a head coach at any level, would turn down a chance to be one in Houston ... but Texans fans have reason to think they already know why.

The Houston Texans' front office is suddenly, incredibly, more of a mess than it was before Bill O'Brien was deposed.

Is this the fault of new general manager Nick Caserio? No. But surely the way he was hired might be at fault. And surely the people who hired him may be at fault.

There is not a problem with chairman Cal McNair collecting all the advice from all the consultants on the planet and then choosing his guy in Caserio. (Indeed, he very likely consulted with people - say, New England boss Bill Belichick - who recommended Caserio).

But who did McNair consult with that would lead him to betray Watson, who by the way wasn't supposed to be in on the talks because of his ego, but rather, because he would be representing the locker room? What is the identity of that individual?

And who did McNair consult with that would lead him to be almost literally the only person in the NFL world who doesn't think Bieniemy merits at least an interview? As one source told me, "You gotta at least talk to (Bieniemy) to steal some ideas from him. Whatever the Chiefs are doing with (Patrick) Mahomes needs to be borrowed for Watson.''

And who in the Texans organization would make it unattractive enough for guys who want to be head coaches to decline the chance to be one in Houston?

No, Jack Easterby didn't make all of these choices. But anyone who doesn't think his fingerprints are all over this stuff is ignorant.

But "ignorant'' is damn sure not the right word for the Texans fan. "Ignominious'' is the right word, for all of this. Watson can still be worked with and Caserio can still be a success and the right coach can still be hired.

Nevertheless, to this point, the most important week in Houston Texans history - married by the rumor that the star quarterback doesn't want to be here and marred by the fact that a coaching candidate definitely does not - is now the most ignominious week in Houston Texans history.