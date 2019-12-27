Deshaun Watson Expecting "Nothing New" With Clemson Matching Up With Ohio State

With the Clemson Tigers set to face off with Ohio State in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is riding with his alma mater on Saturday. One of the most decorated players in college football and in Clemson football history, Watson made it clear that the Buckeyes already know what is coming for them this weekend.

"Them Tigers, man," Watson said of supporting Clemson in the college playoffs. "You already know what's up. The last two times we played them, Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, they seen what happens. So, it ain't nothing new."

In 2014, when Clemson played Ohio State in the Orange Bowl, the Tigers prevailed 40-35 at Sun Life Stadium.

While their second meeting in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State was blanked 31-0 at the University of Phoenix Stadium on their way to defeating Alabama in the 2017 CFP National Championship. In the Fiesta Bowl, Watson led the Tigers throwing for 259 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Clemson Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes face off in the 2019 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on December 28th at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is at 8:00 pm EST.

