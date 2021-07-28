Deshaun Watson For Dolphins All-Pro Howard? A Trade Worth Houston's Time

Sports Illustrated home
Deshaun Watson Trade For Dolphins CB Xavien Howard? A Worthy Idea

Now that Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has requested a trade, it's Deshaun Watson's time to move.
Author:

It's Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio's time to shine. All he has to do is a make one call.

Deshaun Watson has made it clear he still wants out of Houston. The quarterback reported to camp so he would avoid the $50,000 fine. 

On Tuesday, Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard stated on social media he wants out of South Beach.

READ MORE: Deshaun Trade: NFL Insider Has 3 Top Destinations for Texans QB

In come the Texans … and maybe Caserio's magic. 

Miami has long been one of the teams linked with Watson. Last year, they had the draft capital to pull off such a deal. This was supposedly one of the teams Watson would be willing waive his no-trade clause for. 

Now with Howard wanting out, the Texans have a chance to approach the Dolphins and make a deal happen.

Many have reported that the Texans would require three first-round picks, multiple mid-round picks, and at least one defensive playmaker. 

Houston has been looking for a front-line cornerback since the declining play of Johnathan Joseph in 2016. That year, they drafted Kevin Johnson out of Wake Forest. 

Since then, they've tried out Gareon Conley, Vernon Hargreaves and Lonnie Johnson on the edge. Hargreaves is inconsistent at the nickel, Johnson is now at safety and Conley isn't on a roster.  

Howard is arguably the best cornerback in the NFL today and has been consistent since 2018.  

Yes, Houston would have to re-do upward his contract ($20 mil APY?). But maybe Houston could get a sweetener: The Dolphins do have something Houston could be looking for - a potential franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.

READ MORE: One And Done? Texans Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

Keep in mind Caserio did extensive homework in New England on the Crimson Tide sensation before Miami selected him No. 5 overall. 

Would he be interested again? If not, Caserio could look to add a name like defensive tackle Christian Wilkins or offensive guard Robert Hunt to bolster the trenches.

Someone is going to bite on Houston native Howard as he enters his prime years. Why not the Texans? 

Houston could part with Watson, thus ridding itself of headaches. In exchange, the Texans get one of the best defensive backs in the league and potentially more as well as high-value draft picks and cap space. 

Here's our offer: 

Texans receive: CB Xavien Howard, QB Tua Tagovailoa, 2022 first round pick, 2022 third-round pick, 2023 first-round pick

Dolphins receive: QB Deshaun Watson, 2023 fourth-round pick      

Let's see what Caserio can do... and see how fast he can do it. 

CONTINUE READING: Texans Will Trade QB Deshaun Watson Now - At This Price

